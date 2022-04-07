Fire extinguished at the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla

Guayanilla – The explosion recorded tonight in two substations of the Costa Sur power plant was preceded by a noise that confused residents of ground zero, as they thought it was an earthquake.
However, upon receiving the emergency call, personnel from the Ponce and Guayanilla Fire Department confirmed that the noise was the product of a fire that left thousands of subscribers without electricity in several municipalities on the island.
According to the commander John Lambchief of the Fire Department in the Ponce area, “We were able to put out the fire in half an hour.”
“Approximately, around 8:30 pm, a strong tremor was felt in the southern area and when we received the call it was an explosion in the Costa Sur area and the units from Guayanilla and Ponce quickly arrived at the scene. We came across two substations completely on fire”, he explained when leaving the scene together with personnel from the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and the Police.
“We had communication with plant personnel and they assured us that there was no electricity service and we then proceeded to put out the fire. The difficulty was practically the flame that was quite high, but we had a good flow of water, thanks to the quick response of the colleagues from Guayanilla, we were able to put it out on time and we had enough water flow and proceeded to put it out, “he added.
However, the damage assessment will be carried out on Thursday morning.
“In the morning the ‘fire marshall’ will come and check the area. About half an hour,” she sentenced.
“During tomorrow the corresponding investigation will be carried out and the media will be informed of what really happened. In a power plant, anything can happen, but nothing can be ruled out either,” said Lieutenant Edwin Sepúlveda of the Fire Department.
He also explained that the situation arose in the back of the plant.
“Several pieces and others were burned inside the substation. We managed to extinguish in record time. We did not have any kind of difficulty, everything was accessible, PREPA personnel, from the company, also helped us get to the place”, he added, pointing out that “We use foam, we use foam, since what was burning are transformers and that has oil inside.”
While Ruben Diazcoordinator of Emergency Management of the State Police in Ponce, assured that the zone commander activated his emergency plan for the entire region to “be aware of gas stations, traffic lights, intersections and everything else.”
The blackout affected various municipalities around all of Puerto Rico.
Preliminary estimates from PREPA’s page indicate that some 193,483 customers were left without electricity. Carolina would be the most affected region with 52,817 subscribers without electricity.
The breakdown was reported, around 8:30 pm, in the switchyard of the Costa Sur power plant, located in Guayanilla (David Villafane Ramos)
The fault left all of Puerto Rico without electricity service, confirmed the president of UTIER, Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, as well as the LUMA Energy conglomerate. (David Villafane Ramos)
Jaramillo also published a video of a fire in the Costa Sur area in which the incident with the transmission line occurred. (David Villafane Ramos)
PREPA clarified, on its Twitter account, that restoring service in all the municipalities of Puerto Rico could take about 12 hours. (David Villafane Ramos)
At the moment, both PREPA and LUMA Energy are investigating what caused the incident that caused the general blackout. (David Villafane Ramos)
The photos show sectors of San Juan and Santurce in the dark due to the general blackout. (David Villafane Ramos)
The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport was also left without electricity service, where hundreds of passengers wait to board planes or to return home after arriving from a trip. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Fortunately, the airport has security systems, so operations should not be affected. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Bayamón, like the rest of Puerto Rico, is also in the dark due to the blackout. (Xavier Garcia)
Despite the breakdown, the public continues to travel along the filming lanes. (Xavier Garcia)
At the moment, it is unknown how long it will take PREPA and LUMA to restore service. (Xavier Garcia)
View of a sector of Bayamón without electricity service. (Xavier Garcia)
Several businesses in Bayamón kept their doors open by operating with power plants. (Xavier Garcia)
The director of the Municipal Office for Emergency Management (OMME), Rey Badillo Plaza, came with his staff to the Costa Sur plant to assist the Fire Department Bureau to put out the fire. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
The Bureau of the Fire Department announced, around 10:00 at night, that they managed to put out the fire registered in a part of the plant. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
LUMA Energy announced, around 11:00 p.m., that they had begun to restore electrical power service in various sectors of Puerto Rico. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
At the moment, the authorities have not indicated if there were injuries as a result of the fire at the Costa Sur plant. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
Image of a fire truck at the main entrance of the Costa Sur plant. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
The photo shows the area where the fire occurred at the Costa Sur plant. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
A view of conditions after dark at the Pizza Pirata business in Old San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
A view of the Platica de Santurce during the blackout. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
A business in Platica de Santurce on the night of April 6, 2022 during a massive blackout. PHOTO BY: tonito.zayas@gfrmedia.com Ramon “Tonito” Zayas / GFR Media (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
A view of a dark street in the town of Carolina. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
A view of conditions after dark at the Pizza Pirata business in Old San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
A view of the traffic on Baldorioty De Castro Avenue during the blackout. PHOTO BY: tonito.zayas@gfrmedia.com Ramon “Tonito” Zayas / GFR Media (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
A view of De Diego avenue in Santurce.
(Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)