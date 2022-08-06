Fire in an oil tank in Cuba leaves dozens injured

Diesel shortage generates blackouts in Cuba and long lines of vehicles 2:18

(CNN) — The Cuban presidency reported that according to the Minister of Health there are 67 people injured after a fire in an oil tank in Matanzas. Three of them are in critical condition, another 3 in very serious condition, 12 are serious, 20 are less serious and 29 are mild.

The government also reported that so far there are 17 missing firefighters “who were in the closest area trying to prevent the spread.”

President Díaz-Canel leads a meeting to give instructions to deal with the incident. “Help and advice were requested from friendly countries with experience in the oil issue,” the authorities said.

The fire occurred on Friday night after lightning struck a large oil storage tank in Matanzas, Cuba, according to the Cuban presidency. on his Twitter account.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited the Faustino Pérez Hospital on Saturday morning, where the wounded are treated.

“We are closely following the confrontation with the fire in the Industrial Zone. We trust the authorities of the province, the brave firefighters and the workers of CUPET”, President Miguel Díaz-Canel tweeted in reference to the state Petroleum Union of Cuba.

The massive fire comes at a time when Cuba faces a deepening energy crisis amid fuel shortages.

An electrical discharge at the base of the oil tank, which stores crude oil, caused the fire, according to Susely Morfa González, first secretary of the Cuban Community Party in Matanzas province.

The fire did not affect the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant, the ministry said, which contributes to the national electricity system.

Authorities from the province, the fire department, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba and the Ministry of the Interior are fighting the flames, González said.