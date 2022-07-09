Fire in block 2 of the Felton thermoelectric plant causes severe damage (+Video) › Cuba › Granma

A large fire interrupted the final tests that were being carried out, after 129 days of maintenance, to synchronize with the National Electric System (SEN) block 2 of the Lidio Ramón Pérez thermoelectric plant, in Felton, in Holguín.

Osmel Maturel Reyes, general director of the thermoelectric plant, in statements to the Cuban Television Newscast, explained that plant workers and forces from the Fire Department put out the flames in around 45 minutes. There were no injuries or deaths, he assured.

As a result of the event, block 2 of the Felton presents “considerable” damage that “is not easy to eradicate,” said Maturel Reyes, after a preliminary evaluation of what happened.

He added that the incident occurred after 2:00 pm, while the unit’s turbine was running, when a leak occurred in one of the boiler tubes through which national crude circulated. Although the boiler was turned off, the high temperatures in the boiler could have caused the fire, he said.

As a preventive measure, Unit 1 was paralyzed during the event, which provided stability to the SEN around 250 megawatts, and moments after the fire was put out, its running was restarted, in order to resynchronize it at night.

At the close of this information, the main authorities of the province were in the thermoelectric plant.

Photo: Juan Pablo Carreras Vidal

