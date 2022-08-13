Fire in Matanzas: ‘Not a damn thing is going to happen here,’ that’s how a fire chief tried to calm his subordinates

A newly released video of moment of the second explosion after the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base It has shown how a fire chief tries to placate the members of his command in moments of great tension after the violent detonation and the collapse of the structure.

“Come here. Be quiet and listen to me carefully for a moment,” says the firefighter in command at the beginning of the audiovisual. The man speaks harsh words to the group to try to reassure them.

The video was shared on his Facebook profile by Cuban rescuer Esteban Grau, although his publication was no longer available this Friday. In the explanation he said that it was the “memory in images of the moments after the explosion and the collapse of the second tank on the 7th at 11:00 PM.”

“Calculate how far away we are now. Not a damn thing is going to happen here. Nothing is going to happen here where we are. That’s fuel, they saw that that tank just exploded. Nothing is going to happen,” he exclaimed.

“Of course we have to feel hot. Stop the hubbub. We’re going to get out of here well. We’re going to get out calm. What’s the problem?” asked the head of the Command.

According to Grau’s deleted post, this was what “a group of Cuban Firefighters from the provinces of Havana and Matanzas, in addition to six rescuers from the Cuban Red Cross“.

“We were trying to place a pump car in an operational position to continue the fight against the fire on the shore of the coast of Matanzas Bay, front to front, just 350 meters from the lit tank battery. It was without a doubt one of the most difficult moments that our group had to work on,” he said.

He said that with his publication “without edition” of the material, he sought “not to hide any details of what happened” and that it would serve “as real testimony of the exact moment that the fuel spill begins of the containment basins of the tanks that descended to other sectors of the base”.

The Unprecedented fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas, Cuba, was controlled after five days. Four warehouses collapsed and were consumed by flames.

The violent fire, triggered by the impact of lightning on tank 52, according to the official version, has so far left 130 injured. The Government has only recognized the deaths of two firefighters60-year-old officer Juan Carlos Santana Garrido, and 23-year-old Elier Correa, but several Active Military Service recruits have also lost their lives in the disaster after the first explosion occurred early Saturday morning.