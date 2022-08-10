Fire in Matanzas: the filmmaker who closely recorded the strong explosions in a fuel depot in Cuba

Atahualpa Amerise @atareports

9 August 2022

image source, AFP Caption, The explosions raised huge columns of fire.

“A friend calls me and tells me: look out on the balcony, there’s a black cloud above the fuel tanks.”

“I think they caught fire.”

Cuban audiovisual producer and cinematographer Miriel Santana was in his apartment when the fire broke out on Friday afternoon in the Matanzas industrial zone, some 80 kilometers east of Havana.

To view this content, please enable JavaScript, or try another browser Video Title, Time-lapse video of the largest explosion of the fire in Matanzas recorded by Cuban audiovisual producer Miriel Santana.

A deposit with some 25,000 cubic meters of oil had caught fire due to the impact of lightning, according to Cuban authorities.

“An Impressive Ball of Fire”

Santana, 30, has lived and captured what is considered biggest fire in decades on the island from a privileged position, since its balcony overlooks the highway that connects Matanzas with the oil base.

image source, Miriel Santana Caption, Miriel Santana works as a freelance filmmaker and photographer in Matanzas, her hometown.

“I look out on the balcony and, in fact, the black smoke came out of one of the tanks, and I start taking photos. I post on the networks and I see that other people start sharing it too. That was around 7 in the afternoon, there was a storm,” he tells BBC Mundo.

“And two hours later comes the first explosiongigantic, an impressive ball of fire”.

The tank struck by lightning had exploded and spread the fire to the second of the eight tanks, each with a capacity of 50,000 liters, of the largest fuel storage base in Cuba.

And Santana, from her balcony, portrayed the harrowing passing of the hours.

“Every photo hurt me”

“Since I saw the smoke I was standing on the balcony. We thought that the first explosion had been big, very impressive, but it was not even remotely what we experienced days later.”

He assures that at first it was difficult for him to take pictures: “every one he took hurt me, because it was a very sad situation. Matanzas has a very beautiful bay and seeing that column of smoke rising hurt me.”

“But many people asked me to keep them informed, not to discourage me, and that gave me incentives to do a kind of coverage with photos, with videos, with time-lapse.”

The young filmmaker’s fixed camera recorded in the direction of the fire on Sunday night when the great explosion occurred in the second warehouse.

“I was 3 kilometers away and I felt that I was burning“, he assures.

image source, Miriel Santana Caption, Capture in the time-lapse of the moment in which the explosion was unleashed.

The sequential images of the time-lapse show the virulence of the explosion, which for several seconds spread a blanket of light and heat over this provincial capital of more than 150,000 inhabitants.

“Every two hours something exploded”

“The first thing my partner and I thought was that, if we felt that so far away, what would become of the people who worked there, the firefighters and the Red Cross. It was more shocking put ourselves in the shoes of those who were there than what we had actually seen”, explains the author of the video.

On Monday morning the explosions continued and the black column of smoke emanating from the fire thickened to the point, he says, that nothing could be seen in the industrial zone.

image source, Miriel Santana

“We woke up to the sirens of the fire department leaving, about 20 or 30 vehicles started coming down my street and we started to see people running terrified from the neighborhood next door.

“There I picked up the things and we went to the beach area,” he testifies.

Already from further away, on the other side of the bay, he verified that the fire was still out of control: “every two hours something exploded“.

“Even being 4.5 kilometers from the center of the explosions, you felt the impact of heat and saw the mountains of fire that rose up.”

Fortunately for the residents of Matanzas, the wind has blown in a westerly direction, so the toxic air has not affected them as it has in other towns on the northwestern coast from which testimonies of black rain and air, soil, and water contamination arrive.

The extinction works

The only fatality recorded so far is a 60-year-old firefighter, although 14 people remain missingaccording to the latest official data from the Cuban government this Tuesday, August 9.

There are also 106 injured, of which 19 are hospitalized, five of them in critical condition and two in serious condition.

image source, AFP Caption, Extinction efforts have intensified with the arrival of foreign resources.

Cuban authorities try to put out the fire with the help of boats, helicopters, personnel and other equipment. sent by Mexico and Venezuelaoil producing countries with more resources to deal with this type of event.

Santana told BBC Mundo that, with the images he has captured these days, he plans to make a documentary so that the tragedy in Matanzas, his hometown, is not forgotten.