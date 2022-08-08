Fire in Matanzas: The firefighters ‘were trembling, the recruits were almost crying for their dead comrades’

The night of August 5-6 was terrifying for many Cubans residents of the Dubrocq and Versalles districts, of the Matanzas city. When the electrical discharge occurs fuel tank 52 of the Supertanker Base burned down from the industrial zone, alarms went off among residents in nearby communities. But at 4:00 in the morning, when the second fuel tank exploded, the 51, true scenes of panic took place. Since then, many have left the area.

“We felt a tremendous explosion and a heat stroke reached uslike a gust of very hot wind,” said Guanchi, a mulatto of oriental origin, a resident of Dubrocq, about the second tank explosion. “An immense column of candle rose to heaven. We thought the worst, that all the tanks were going to explodeincluding the ammonia tank, and that we were going to die from polluting gases. The slide was put together and the neighbors left with what they had on, “he added.

On Saturday morning “Dubrocq and Versailles were almost empty. Some neighbors stayed to take care of the houses and belongings. Unfortunately, the bandits have come to take advantage of the situation and rob us. We already caught a big guy with a guano hat, that he was stealing from a house, “said Guanchi.”The Police told us that, whoever we caught stealing, we would hit him with sticks and then we would give it to him to put a pile of years in jail,” he said.

“We need this nightmare to end and get back to normal, we spent the nights awake, watching the fire and the houses. We are afraid that the wind will change and lower the cloud of toxic smoke about our homes.

Dubrocq is the community closest to the industrial area. On Saturday there were no women or children left, only a few men. Wilmer, a tourism worker in Varadero, asked for a few days off. “As you can see, now three helicopters came to load water from the bay to pour into the tanks and cool them down. But that had to have been done before tank 51 exploded, bringing in a lot of foam and building physical barriers to contain the crude oil of tank 52″, he complained.

“It pains me to say it, but those boys from the Military Service, the pipe firefighters from the tanker trucks, were sent to their deaths. With a few water hoses, without adequate technology, they could do nothing against the flames, nor cool such a huge fuel tank“, he added

He was referring to the first firefighters to have arrived at the firemany of them young people doing military service. The authorities have reported on the recovery of the body of Juan Carlos Santana Garridoa Cienfuegos firefighter 60 years old. Another 16 are missing. The Government has not given information about them.

“After the explosion of the second tank, at 4:00 in the morning, the firefighters withdrew base” of supertankers, Wilmer said. “We stopped them to ask if we were in danger and what we should do.”

“The firefighters talked to the neighbors, including one who was a commanding officer. They were very upset, they told us that the second tank had exploded and Two tanker trucks and several firefighters had disappeared, and there was nothing they could do to put out the fire. and that they were withdrawing to preserve lives,” he added.

“They told us to go away from there to stay safe. They were trembling and almost crying some recruits for their dead comrades and abandoned”.

This fire has been the biggest ecological disaster in revolutionary history. Apart from the lives that —according to all indications— have been lost, much remains to be counted regarding the damage to the environment and the precarious Cuban economy. Triumphalist slogans do not save lives.