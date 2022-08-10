Fire in Matanzas: There is frequent communication between the governments of Cuba and the United States › Fire in Supertankers › Granma

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Carlos F. de Cossio, pointed out the information through Twitter that the United States government offered condolences from Saturday, August 6 at noon via the State Department in the face of the large fire generated in the Matanzas Super Tanker Base due to the impact of an electrical discharge in a fuel tank.

Cuba thanked “directly and publicly” the US gesture, according to the diplomat, who specified that technical advice was offered, which we also appreciated and accepted.

There is frequent communication between the two governments, he added, concluding his message with “There are plenty of speculations.”

Less than 20 hours after the fire in Matanzas occurred, after the second fuel tank caught fire, it was reported that Cuba had requested help and advice from friendly countries with experience in the oil issue.

There was an immediate response and the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, personally thanked the solidarity through Twitter.

Other figures in Cuban politics, such as Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, highlighted the value of these offers at such a difficult time.

“Our foreign policy is activated to receive the help of friendly countries,” the Foreign Minister added.

The first flights to arrive, with specialized personnel and resources, came from Mexico and Venezuela. So far the island has received 17 aid flights from those two nations, Cuban television reported.

According to one of the members of the Mexican team, 44 thousand liters of retardant foam, 150 propulsion hoses and 2 new pumps to spread the foam are accumulated.