News

Fire in Matanzas: why they have not managed to control the gigantic fire in a fuel depot in Cuba in 3 days and other keys to the disaster

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 64 5 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

fire in Cuba

image source, AFP

Caption,

Several explosions have been reported in Matanzas since Friday.

A large column of smoke casts a shadow over western Cuba.

At least one person died, 16 are missing and some 125 were injured after a fire in the largest fuel depot on the island that, almost three days later, has not been extinguished.

Rescue groups from Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela were working Monday to try to put out the flames, but the situation worsened after a third warehouse caught fire and collapsed in the morning hours.

“The risk that we had announced occurred,” provincial governor Mario Sabines confirmed to the local press, referring to the spread of the fire to other warehouses.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 64 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Haiti sails on ‘chaos, destruction and violence’

10 mins ago

“I extend my hand to the president”: Maduro’s message and other reactions to the possession of Gustavo Petro

1 hour ago

They traveled to China on vacation, but a huge covid-19 lockdown surprised them

1 hour ago

Promoter of the Cattleya network charged an undercover agent 11 thousand pesos for one hour with one of the victims

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button