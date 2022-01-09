Fire in the Bronx building in New York, several victims including children

At least 63 are injured, of which 32 are hospitalized with burns of varying degrees and symptoms of smoke asphyxiation. For the head of the fire brigade, Daniel Nigro, it is “one of the worst fires in the recent history of the city”.

The causes that led to the fire are not yet known. The flames would have been released around 11 am local time from a two-story apartment between the second and third floors. In the palace many families full, being Sunday.

In the excitement of the escape, the doors of the house in which the flames developed would have been left open, so the fire quickly spread to the rest of the building. On every floor of the building, the rescuers say, victims were found everywhere, on the landings, on the corridors, on the stairs. All residents who were desperately trying to escape. Many have died of cardiac arrest due to heavy smoke and lack of oxygen. Many people were saved thanks to the fire truck ladders.

Now investigators will have to check whether something has gone wrong in the security and alarm systems in the apartment complex.

In the Bronx neighborhood, in 1990, a terrible fire broke out at Happy LAnd, a nightclub in which 87 people were killed. At the time it was found that the place was operating illegally and that there was no fire-fighting tank inside.