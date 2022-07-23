News

Fire reported in Boston subway

A subway car in Boston, Massachusetts caught fire on Thursday, causing moments of panic and uncertainty among passengers who jumped out of windows to escape the flames.

Video taken by one of the people aboard the train showed passengers climbing out of windows and fleeing onto the tracks.

While footage from the tracks also shows passengers turned Good Samaritans catching each other as they jumped out of windows with smoke all around them.

“An unidentified female passenger jumped off the bridge into the river,” Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen told the Boston Globe. “Our seaboat was in the river for training and was on the scene immediately.

According to the New York Post, local authorities said 200 passengers evacuated the train, which was headed to a station in Somerville, Massachusetts. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The Boston Transit Agency said regular service resumed on the Orange Line at 10:30 a.m., citing “mechanical problems.” The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

