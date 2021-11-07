Fire Sunset, Network 4 / A vintage western film for a mature audience

Fire sunset it’s a film western of 1956 which airs starting from 5.15 pm on Network 4 today, November 7th. Directed by Jack Arnold and the cast includes the actors: Rory Calhoun, Martha Hyer, Dean Jagger, James Millican, Robert Middleton, Lita Baron and Grant Williams.

Surely it is a film suitable for a mature audience and therefore also for this reason broadcast in a time slot and on a network very often followed by that audience segment. Shot intelligently and with moments that at the time could be defined avant-garde for some it may seem static and too staid.

AGENT 007 THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN / On Rete 4 the famous AMC Hornet X appears

Fire sunset, texture

The narration of the film Fire sunset centers on the life of a gunslinger, a man of questionable conduct who often finds himself at the center of gun duels. After yet another shooting in which he miraculously saves himself, he finally decides that the time has come to change his life.

Taverna Paradiso, Rete 4 / Sylvester Stallone as actor and director

The new existence prompts him to travel to the city in search of work and he manages to find a job as deputy sheriff of an honest man who is used to dealing with farmers and a rude local squire. The sheriff also has a daughter who the gunslinger falls in love with and so he decides, driven by other reasons to stay in the city and exploit his skills as a skilled gunslinger as best he can.

READ ALSO:

She is my madness, Rai 2 / A thriller to animate the afternoon

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED