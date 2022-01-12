Fire TV Stick in super offer on Amazon: price at an all-time low

From today 12 January i Fire TV Stick, the Amazon sticks that connect to the HDMI port of the TV and magically transform it into a smart TV. They don’t need much introduction: they are among the best-selling products on the e-commerce platform and also among the most desired by users. What is special about them? They allow you to install dozens of applications, access an infinite number of contents and are easy to install and configure. And then done not to be overlooked, they cost relatively little.









In total i Fire TV models I am five and today we find them all on offer. For some it is the lowest price ever, for others it is very close (the difference with the all-time low is a few euros). For example, we find the Fire TV Stick Lite at € 22.93, with a 23% discount on the list price. Or there is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at € 39.99, with a 38% discount on the recommended price (you save € 25). For all models there is the possibility of pay them in 5 interest-free installments using the service offered by the e-commerce platform. Offer ends in 6 days, but as Fire TVs are in high demand, stocks may run out at any moment. Take advantage of it now.

Fire TV Stick: Features and How They Work

THE Fire TV Stick they do not need many explanations: by now everyone knows their functionality and even their potential. But a nice summary on the features it never hurts. The Amazon multimedia key connects to the HDMI port of the TV, to the home Wi-Fi network and allows you to turn it into a smart TV. In fact, many use it even if they have a smart TV: the Fire TV Stick allows you to access a greater number of applications.

There are 5 models available on Amazon and they differ mainly in resolution and Wi-Fi 6 support. The cheapest and least performing model is the Fire TV Stick Lite which allows streaming in Full HD. For those looking for something more powerful there is the “normal” Fire TV Stick. While those who have a 4K TV have two options: the Fire TV Stick 4K or the 4K Max version with Wi-Fi 6. The latest model, the Fire TV Cube, is the most performing and complete, with support also for voice control via Alexa.

The Fire TV Stick they also come with a voice remote control with Alexa built-in so you can switch channels or applications using just your voice. Being a smart product, the dongle can also be used for control your smart home, such as security cameras.

Fire TV Stick in super offer on Amazon: price and discount

All models of Fire TVs are on offer on Amazon at a very attractive price: for some models it is also an all-time low.

Let’s start from Fire TV Stick Lite on offer at € 22.99 with a 23% discount. The “normal” Fire TV, on the other hand, is available at € 24.99, with a discount of well 38%. Very interesting discount also for the Fire TV 4K and the Fire TV 4K Max, on offer at € 34.99 and € 39.99, with one 42% discount for the first and 38% for the second. We close with the Fire TV Cube, in offer at € 79.99 with a 33% discount. For all models there is the possibility to buy them in installments at zero interest.

