Fire Tv Stick on offer for Christmas at a special price

If you are looking for an inexpensive and at the same time very useful tech device from give as a gift at Christmas, today is your lucky day: all on Amazon are on offer at the lowest price ever Fire Tv Stick, the key to watch streaming programs that connects to any TV via the HDMI port. An opportunity not to be missed, especially if you don’t know what to give to friends and family for Christmas.









The promotion covers all models and therefore there are devices for all budgets. Let’s go from € 19.99 for the Lite model, up to the over 80 € for the Fire TV Cube, the most powerful of the family. The Fire TVs have been appreciated since their launch thanks to the ease of use and the features to which they give access, including the possibility of having all the streaming apps in a single device, starting with Amazon Prime Video. Also Fire TV installation it’s very simple: just connect it to the HDMI port and to your home Wi-Fi network. For all models there is also the option of buy them in installments at zero interest using the service offered by Amazon.

Fire TV Stick: what it is for and how it works

Fire TV Stick has quickly become the most desired and purchased device on Amazon (and it was also during Black Friday and it will be for Christmas too). And the reason is simple: it’s easy to install and configure, and gives you access to a virtually infinite number of content. The key connects to the HDMI port of the TV and magically transforms it into a smart TV, with the possibility of installing many applications, including all those for video streaming: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney +, RaiPlay, YouTube and NowTV.

The new models also have a voice remote control with Alexa: just say the name of the content you want to see and it magically appears on the TV. There is also support for ‘cinema’ style audio.

Fire TV Stick on offer on Amazon: price and discount

There are five i Fire TV models in offered on Amazon and it starts with very low prices, too less than 20 €. To make sure you get the Fire TV by Christmas you have to take advantage of the fast and free delivery reserved for Amazon Prime customers: if you are not yet, you can subscribe to the service by clicking here (the first 30 days are free).

The first model on offer is the Fire TV Stick Lite, available for € 19.99 with one 37% discount on the list price.

The “normal” Fire TV Stick, on the other hand, is in offer at € 22.99, with a 43% discount.

For those who want to stream in 4K there are two possibilities: the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is 60% more powerful and faster in launching applications. For these two models the price is respectively of € 33.99 and € 38.99. Again it is discount exceeds 40%.

Finally, there is also the Fire TV Cube, the most advanced and expensive model. It is a media player for it streaming in 4K Ultra HD with voice control via Alexa. It is available on Amazon at a price of 84,99 € with a discount of 29%.