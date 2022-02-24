Fire TV Stick: this device with Alexa turns your TV into a ‘smart TV’

If 15 or 20 years ago we had been told that we were going to be able to have a catalog of thousands of movies, video store style, and the Internet on our television, very likely we would not have believed it. Technology, however, is advancing by leaps and bounds and, in fact, it is no longer necessary to have the latest television on the market to be able to enjoy platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Spotify and many more. This is possible thanks to the players streamingwhose star device, the fire tv stickcan be purchased at amazonwhere sum more than 16,000 reviews.

The latest model of this product launched by the e-commerce giant is a 50% more powerful than the 2019 edition and offers a fast playback and with quality Full HD. In addition, it includes the voice command with Alexa and power and volume buttons. In this way, anyone can have all the advantages of a smart tv in your living room thanks to this accessory that has become essential to watch the latest releases, the best series, documentaries and programs, and have hours and hours of entertainment at your fingertips.

VOICE CONTROLLER WITH ALEXA

The Fire TV Stick 2021 It arrives to put more order and control to all types of televisions. Thank you in command with the alexa virtual assistant incorporated, the user can use your voice to search for content and quickly start playback through multiple applications. All you have to do is hold down the voice button and comfortably ask Alexa what you want. This new version continuously “learns” with new skills of the assistant and can be configured to, for example, view live video from surveillance cameras or to check the weather.

The controller also incorporates new default buttons with the aim of more easily accessing services such as Amazon Prime VideoNetflix, Disney+ and Amazon Music. Also add other specific controls to turn the device on or off, adjust the volume or mute the sound and thus operate, in addition to the television, sound bars and other compatible receivers.

COMPATIBLE WITH DOLBY ATMOS

The sound when watching movies or series –and, of course, when listening to music– is almost as important as the image. That’s why the new Fire TV Stick can work with Dolby Atmosa technology that provides surround sound or with quality home theater system. The result is a enhanced experience in which the scenes, Amazon explains, “come to life” and the user is “fully” immersed in what he is seeing.

SIMPLE, INTUITIVE AND DISCREET DESIGN

The design of the Fire TV Stick is easy and very intuitive and allows anyone to instantly access their favorite apps, live TV and everything else they use most from the main menu. Furthermore, the device is easy to set up and very discreet: all you have to do is plug it into an HDMI port on the TV, turn it on and connect to the internet to customize it to suit each person, that is, it will be enough to have wifi at home. Its size compact It also makes transporting it effortless and gives you the possibility of taking it to other places – on a trip, on vacation…–.

The device hosts thousands of apps and channelsincluding, in addition to those already mentioned, others such as DAZN, Atresplayer, Mitele, RTVE on demand, Movistar+, hbo maxfilmin and many more. Sport, music, culture, travel… everything is possible and is closer than ever thanks to the Amazon FireTV Stick.

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 02-24-2022.