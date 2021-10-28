News

Firebrand, Michelle Williams and Jude Law in the Tudor court

Michelle Williams And Jude Law will interpret respectively Catherine Parr and Henry VIII in F.irebrand, new psychological horror directed by Karim Aïnouz (The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão) set in the bloody Tudor court. Queen Catherine Parr was Henry VIII’s sixth and last wife, the only one to have managed to avoid exile or death at court.

When she was very young and married the deteriorating and increasingly despotic King Henry VIII, Catherine had no guarantee of a happy marriage. Of the queens that preceded her, two were hunted, one died in childbirth and two were beheaded. Protestant, Catherine believed it was her duty to marry Henry, as the only way to try to convert him – and the kingdom – from their pro-Catholic position. Henry’s own Catholic faith was put to the test when the church refused to grant him a divorce from his first wife to allow him to marry Anna Bolena (later beheaded). Arrests, torture and executions were the background to the dangerous game of Catherine, until the death of her consort, which took place in 1547.

F.irebrand it is told through Caterina’s singular point of view, on the psychological horror of living with a ‘monster’ and its remarkable survival strength.

“She is a woman who deserves a representation”, director Aïnouz told Deadline. “There have been many representations of the king and his wives, but it is important to analyze someone who turns out to be stronger than the forces around him. The film aims to be a modern take on the classic drawing of the woman trapped in a castle with a monster. One of the first things that came to mind when I started working on it was the legend of Bluebeard. I think it is important to revisit the tales that have been passed on as romantic love stories. Enrico was a very interesting person, but he was super violent, in tune with those times. Jude doesn’t interpret it as the cliché of the fat man who eats turkey leg. Jude understood how complex this man was, not a lovable character, but a very powerful man. And Michelle immediately came to mind. I really admire his choices, starting with Brokeback Mountain. There is something fascinating about her every time I rediscover her in a role ”.

