Fired after singing Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ at karaoke (classroom): Revenews

Karoke cost dearly to a teacher from Austin, USA, who was fired after singing the famous Britney Spears hit.

It was expensive karaoke that a teacher from Austin, Texas wanted to indulge in while working. The atmosphere, as evidenced by the video shot by many overseas newspapers, is that of a party with friends. Of those relaxed and softly lit in which you enjoy singing without caring about out of tune.

The important thing is to be in company, it is a pity that a school classroom hosted the singing performance of the young substitute teacher. The teacher, in fact, surprised the class in which he was called to replace the entitled person with an unexpected performance. With a lot of console and microphone, the professor then sang Toxic, the famous hit by Britney Spears.

The corridors of Bowie High School have thus heard the pop star’s notes echo during a normal lesson. Which, obviously, has appeared totally out of place given the environment, even more so since it is not even the time of music. The decision was irrevocable: the professor was sent directly home with a nice letter of dismissal.

In times of social media, then, the video recording of the musical moment was inevitable and the clip soon made the rounds of the web. From loud loudspeakers to pupils’ disbelief: this will remain with the alternate who, next time, perhaps will opt for other educational methods.

Photo Kikapress