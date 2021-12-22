fired after the storm on social media

Sarah Molds, 37, elementary school teacher in Great Britain, was fired after a video which portrayed the woman beating a horse at the end of a fox hunt. In the video, shared by the animal rights group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, Sarah in a riding uniform is seen leading her horse to the pickup truck which she tries to get him into. For reasons not immediately clear, the woman slaps him on the muzzle and kicks him with her boots, in front of the eyes of a child. The video of the episode went viral on social media in no time, with more than two million views, sparking widespread protests across the country.

Initially, the teacher was suspended from school, pending the opening of a real investigation into the incident. But now the authorities have made it known that the woman was officially fired. Paul Maddox, general manager of the Mowbray Education Trust, which represents seven schools in the Melton Mowbray area (county town of Leicestershire) was clear: “I can confirm that the contract with Sarah Molds has been revoked. We are committed to offering the best educational standards to all of our young alumni and so we will continue to do so“. There Molds was also forced to abandon her role as a volunteer at the Pony Club, a facility that organizes horse rides for children. His uncle, David Kirkham, said his niece is one “fantastic person who absolutely loves his horses“. “I saw the video, but we don’t know what the horse was doing and if it was out of control. I don’t think there was malice in my nitopte’s gestures“.

from Alessandro Strabioli