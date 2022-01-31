fired by Charlton, gets rich with subscriptions on OnlyFans

In December 2020 Madelene Wright was in pieces: the world had fallen on her when Charlton had fired her on the spot for some inappropriate behavior. Then the rebirth, popularity and money. Lots of money: no professional soccer player earns as much as she does.

Closed a door opens a door, this must have thought Madelene Wright, 23-year-old footballer – indeed at this point ex – who in December 2020 was fired on the spot by Charlton Women, after they had started circulating some videos uploaded on Snapchat by the girl, resulting in a scandal. In the videos in question, the young blonde was seen inhaling from a balloon at a party and sipping champagne while driving her Range Rover.

Behavior deemed inappropriate, as explained at the time by a Charlton spokesperson: “As a club we are disappointed with behavior that does not represent the standards that the team upholds. The player repented and has now left the club“. The world collapsed on Madelene, who felt lost. Yet the girl was able to get back on top, reinventing herself in another role. Or rather, with few clothes. The scandal gave her that social celebrity who became a springboard towards a career as an influencer and producer of adult content on the well-known platform OnlyFans, to the point of completely changing her life.

Now her Instagram profile has nearly 300,000 followers, brands line up to sponsor her, and she leads a high lifestyle by traveling the world in luxury. The turning point came when Wright decided to subscribe to OnlyFans last year, monetizing photos and videos of herself that can only be used by subscribers. In a short time earned € 600,000, which is more than the salary of any professional player in women’s football.

“I was young, joking with friends and didn’t really understand the position I was in and the responsibility I had – she tells the Sun today, remembering the moment when her club put her at the door – I loved Charlton, the coaches and the teammates, that decision left my heart broken. When you play for a soccer team, they become your family, so getting away from that was hard. After I was fired, I started wondering if I would be able to play football again, at what level and if the other teams would want me. When it all happened, I also realized how many people I had let down. I was a coach in a women’s football academy and the girls admired me and always asked me for advice. I felt guilty, embarrassed and disappointed in myself for showing myself in that light“.

Then, as mentioned, the rebirth came, driven by his followers who exploded after the scandal: just think that on Instagram he had just 20 thousand when he played. Clothing brands and swimwear companies got in touch with her: “What happened has opened many doors for me in other areas – says Wright – And it happened very quickly, many brands started contacting me, but some sporting goods companies also wanted to work with me. It was almost as if one career was over while another was just starting“Obviously along with the growth of her fans, the 23-year-old also had to deal with haters: “I received a lot of hatred on social media from people telling me that I should be ashamed of what I had done and that I would never be a footballer again. It wasn’t nice. All I could think was that everyone in the world of football hated me. Later, over time, I learned to ignore the horrible comments and messages I was getting and now I don’t read them“.

After the explosion of her Instagram profile, wealth also came for Madelene when she took the opportunity to monetize her popularity by opening her account on OnlyFans last year and selling subscriptions for 24 pounds (30 euros) a month. On the site, she posts exclusive photos and videos wearing bikinis, football shirts and lingerie. Nothing more. And in fact, the girl had reservations that OnlyFans had a reputation for showing pornography and allowing prostitutes to increase their business. “My main reason for not doing it was the reputation he had – Madelene now explains – I didn’t want to be associated with that kind of thing. But when I now weigh the pros and cons, and after doing it for a whole year, I know I’ve made the right decision. It was and still is a concern to me, because I don’t want people to get that kind of perception about me“.

Economically, Wright has reaped the richest fruit ever since she entered the platform. It was a decision that turned her life upside down: “In the first year I made half a million pounds (600 thousand euros, at the exchange rate). I can’t lie, it completely changed my life. I was able to have my own location, I was able to travel the world and I enjoyed many things of luxury“.

However, despite allowing all this, the young woman does not see OnlyFans as the definitive resource for her future, but believes that it will in turn be a springboard towards greater things: “I want to start my own business and become an entrepreneur, get away from this stereotype and be considered a business woman. I want to build an empire. For me I think it is important that everyone realizes that we can start over. When my scandal happened, I didn’t know how I could get over it. But there is always a new day and always a new beginning. Everyone has a past, you can’t change it. As long as you learn from your mistakes and make the right moves moving forward, there is light at the end of the tunnel“And at 23 years of light in front of her the strong-willed Madelene has a lot.