“Fired for a post, jailed for the bracelets. This is Lukashenko”

Yuliya Yukhno / Instagram Yuliya during a demonstration

“I can wave our flag again without fear of being arrested. It is very worth being able to press it against my chest ”. Yuliya Yukhno, 32, announces her departure from Belarus on her Instagram profile. A forced choice, that of leaving: the second time she was arrested, in fact, Yuliya had understood that for her it would never end. Alexander Lukashenko’s regime considers her a dissident and for this reason she could face up to 8 years in prison.

The story of this girl from Minsk dates back to last May: “Mi got fired for a post I put on Instagram – says Yuliya interviewed byHuffpost – Lukashenko had said that Covid did not exist and on 9 May he made a military parade to commemorate the victory during the Second World War. On Instagram I wrote that it was not true and I referred to our president by writing “what a shame”. The day after the company I worked for fired me ”. For some time now, Yuliya has been using social media as a vehicle for a thought that unites many young Belarusians. Their voice and the need to oppose once and for all the authoritarian regime of the “last dictator of Europe” – as Lukashenko was nicknamed – made themselves heard in the demonstrations last summer. After the presidential elections and the sixth reconfirmation as president, Lukashenko tried to suppress protests and gag opponents. Even earlier, then, he made a scorched earth around possible candidates in the running: “On May 29, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s husband was arrested and taken to prison even before being able to participate in the electoral campaign. On June 18, another candidate was arrested and people took to the streets to demonstrate. It wasn’t a real demonstration but it was more out of solidarity. Tikhanovkaya began her election campaign by taking over from her husband. We voted but once again there was a fraud and Alexander Lukashenko was reconfirmed as president ”. Yuliya, who took part in those demonstrations, wanted to do something more: “Since September, out of solidarity, I have started making bracelets with the flag of Belarus, white red and white, the colors of the historic flag that today is considered the symbol of the opponents. I called them the bracelets of change ”. She made over 90 of them and began distributing them in different city neighborhoods until she was arrested.

It was February the first time she ended up in a cell on charges of tax evasion: “To make these bracelets I had to have a VAT number – continues the girl – I didn’t want to open it because the taxes would have financed the police and the police beat people. The first time was a week. We had no beds or heating, it was -25 degrees outside, and there were fifteen of us in a 5 ″ room. A week later she was released but Yuliya continued to do activism and demonstrate so in July she was arrested again: “The KGB agents arrived at my house. There was a knock on the door and I didn’t open it for two hours. Eventually they entered my house and told me that if I hadn’t been silent I would have stayed in prison for years ”. After being transferred from the KGB headquarters to the prison, Yuliya remained inside for fifteen days, again in a cell too small to hold everyone: “We were eighteen in a room of four”. For her there was no other solution than to leave Belarus, where her parents and two sisters still live today. “After the second arrest I continued to be activist, participating in online events and reporting on things that were happening in Belarus. They could arrest me overnight and keep me inside for years ”.