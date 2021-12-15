Fired on Zoom, he sent 900 people home

Vishal Garg was fired away Zoom. There would be nothing particularly relevant, apart from the lack of tact that can be reserved for an employee through this method, were it not that the same Garg had fired ben 900 people remotely. 9% of the workforce of his now former company, ‘Better.com’, which deals with dealerships mortgages online.

Who is Vishal Garg, the CEO fired on Zoom

Vishal Garg, replaced by Kevin Ryan (formerly the CFO of the same company), had become famous for firing 900 employees Better, that is 9% of the global workforce, and to have done it on Zoom (platform exploded thanks to the need to work in smartworking during the pandemic.

Garg was born in India and moved to New York with his family when he was around 7 years old. He undertook studies related to the world of finance and international business, also founding a company, ‘MyRichUncle‘, which however went bankrupt in 2009 after the economic crisis that exploded the previous year. Garg, as reported by ‘RaiNews’, said he had “a super power: I was good at math and good at identifying an opportunity”.

Fired after sending 900 employees home on Zoom: the company letter

The decision of the top management to replace Garg was taken precisely following the media hype triggered by the video call, uploaded in full on TikTok And YouTube. Gesture that has tainted the image of the company and prevented, or at least blocked, its launch on the stock exchange, expected by the end of 2021.

The company, Better, then intervened, writing to employees that Vishal Garg “took a step back and he will take a break from his responsibilities as CEO. We still have a lot of work to do and we hope that all employees can return to focus on our customers and help each other in order to create a great company that we can go to. proud“. The letter was published by Vice.

In the meantime, Better contacted an external auditor to analyze and eventually resolve the corporate leadership and culture issues, as the former CEO had mentioned theinefficiency and the scarce productivity among the reasons for the layoffs.