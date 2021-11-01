fired the courier, that’s why

The story dates back to 2019 but the video has now appeared on TikTok. Amazon management takes the hard line: here’s what happened.

Other than express delivery. A video posted on TikTok, which has gone viral since rival posts from top influencers, brought up a story of 2019, immortalized by the footage of an amateur on an ordinary afternoon in Florida. Eleven million views for sequences in which what, at least hypothetically, should have been a delivery by an Amazon courier, complete with a company truck, is filmed. The problem is that no package came out of the van, nor an envelope or anything else that could suggest a successful delivery. But let’s go in order.

The video was published on social media for the first time but the story taken inside it had already produced its effects. In the video, in fact, you can clearly see an Amazon company truck from which, at a certain point, a pretty girl in very skimpy clothes comes out of the back door. A clothing obviously not quite a courier of the online trading giant. Who knows, the woman probably picked up her order directly from inside the truck. The fact is that the dynamics of the delivery have aroused too many suspicions in the management of Amazon.

Is Amazon delivery “red light”? The company fires the courier

At least a curious story. Both for the strategy adopted by the courier and for the clothing of the woman who, after getting out of the van, in a very low-cut black dress and flip-flops, walks quietly back home, talking on the phone. The procedure definitely out of the ordinary, however, hasn’t escaped Amazon’s watchful eye. The case has in fact become public knowledge, even if the names of the protagonists have not been revealed. From Fox News, however, they did know that the careless courier was fired for not respecting the ethical standards of the company. “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter the vehicles – it was the explanation – for deliveries is a violation of Amazon’s policy”.

READ ALSO >>> Amazon, is the package wrong? How to contact Customer Service for returns

Of course, the people of the web have paid little attention to the violation of the protocols. The video, in fact, has gone viral for its content, which has sparked the most imaginative hypotheses of Internet users. Yes, because according to the general staff of Amazon at least it must have seemed conceivable that something else happened in the back of the van besides the delivery. of the order. The irony was not long in coming: “The package will be delivered in nine months, thanks”, commented one user. For the series, thinking badly is a sin but …