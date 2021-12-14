Fired via Teams in ten minutes, the manager speaks: “A sign of attention”

Firing people via web cam? It happened even before, a formula that went unnoticed even in cases of “unsuspected” companies and well before smart working. Now it becomes news. So much so that the government is working to put some stakes. “We are surprised and embittered by the uproar that the story has had, we have been in Italy for almost thirty years and it is the first time that such a thing has happened to us”, he defends himself today, in an interview with The print, Stefano Bena, the general manager of Yazaki who, with the head of human resources Anna Boccia, fired three employees of the multinational via Microsoft Teams.

The registered letter

«We had sent them a registered letter and just as a sign of attention we thought it was right to individually anticipate the reasons behind this painful but necessary decision that the company has taken. So we felt it would be better to use Teams. It is the tool we usually use for meetings with trade unions as well, ”he explains today. The company actually delocalizes. The general manager himself confirms this: “To save costs, we have transferred these functions to Portugal”. The layoffs should have been 4, “But for one worker we found a new position while for the others unfortunately there were no alternatives”.

The workers were not summoned in person because “we are still strongly in smart working, personally I think it is an excellent disincentive to the spread of Covid. I found it even more unpleasant to call someone back from smart working simply to deliver a letter. They were not easy phone calls, on the contrary they were long interviews, even almost lasting ten minutes“. The workers at the moment still receive the salary but immediately as they tell themselves, their credentials for emails and work have been deactivated. However, others must have no fear 90 employees, assures Bena. «In September we met with the trade unions to reassure us about the closure of the Turin office. We strongly reiterate that this is not Yazaki’s intention ».

