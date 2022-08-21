Firefighter survives alligator attack on Florida lake

Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, known as JC Defeat, faces months of recovery after surviving an alligator attack in a Florida lake. Christine the Green

A shape materializes out of the dark green lake and heads toward the swimming man.

The algae-laden water turns into a swirl of white bubbles as the two shapes thrash about before the man heads desperately for land.

The video of the alligator attack on August 3 was captured by a drone flying over Lake Thonotossa, about 20 miles northeast of Tampa, Florida.

But the drone video is not the only evidence of the attack, because the swimmer, Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, lived to tell about it.

“I felt the teeth close tightly and I instantly realized it was an alligator,” La Verde recounted in a post written by his friend, Bill Berry, and shared on his Facebook page. “My whole head and upper chest were inside his mouth.”

La Verde, who goes by “JC Defeats,” went swimming to film a promotional video for her outdoor adventure and motivational company, DefeatX.

As he swam toward the center of the lake, his friend flew the drone overhead. She got about 350 yards before the 12-foot alligator appeared.

“Then he bit me and I felt his teeth pierce my flesh,” his Facebook post reads. “There was a loud sound and then instinct took over.”

La Verde grabbed the tip of the reptile’s snout and pulled, but it bit him again.

“I felt the teeth piercing my skull,” he said in the post, before he and the animal rolled, doing a “full 360.”

“I brought my hands to his mouth and I remember feeling his scales and also his teeth,” the post reads. “I was surprised that the teeth were not so sharp, not like sharks, more like ours but more pointed.”

When the two were face down in the water, the alligator released him and he swam to a nearby dock. After getting on the platform, he saw that he was bleeding, followed by a stabbing pain.

“It was excruciating, like a migraine radiating from the back of my eyes and the bottom of my jaw,” the post reads. “I realized that the sound of sound that I had heard before was my jaw breaking.”

Alligator attacks are rare in Florida, although there have been two deaths in the state this year, according to USA Today. In South Carolina, two people have also died from alligator attacks.

Nine people were bitten by alligators in Florida last year, seven of them serious but none fatal, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

‘It gave me a different perspective’

La Verde, who is also a firefighter and paramedic with the Oldsmar Fire Rescue Department, said he then thought he had to let his friend know he was okay. He started to walk away from the lake and found himself in someone’s backyard, where he tried to cover his face so that little children playing outside would not see his injuries.

The children ran to look for their mother, who told La Verde that lifeguards had been sent to the lake where she had started swimming. They began to take him to the place while La Verde covered her head with a blood-soaked towel and faced obstacles such as a closed gate that blocked the road and tall grass that slowed the car’s pace.

Finally, he decided to walk the rest of the way to his friend, which seemed like a “marathon”, the post reads. He and his friend washed his wounds and put bandages and dressings on him from a first aid kit until an ambulance arrived.

Rescuers took him to Tampa General Hospital, according to Fox 13. There, he underwent six hours of surgery, according to his Facebook post.

Speaking by phone Thursday, August 18, from her home in Brandon, about 15 miles east of Tampa, La Verde told McClatchy News that she wants the focus of her story to be resilience and motivation, values ​​that are the foundation of her life. company, DefeatX, that focuses on inspiring people to challenge themselves and overcome their problems.

“Our team intends to take advantage of sportsmanship, adventure and fun to win those personal battles and overcome adversity,” reads the company’s digital portal.

La Verde, who said he served in the US Air Force before becoming a firefighter and completed multiple Ironman races and triathlons, said he’s used to challenging himself. But this challenge, forced by a 12-foot alligator, has been a new test.

“It gave me a different perspective,” he said, speaking in a half whisper through his wired jaw.

‘This shouldn’t stop you from swimming’

In addition to reconstructing his face and jaw, he also had a craniotomy, an operation in which part of the skull bone is removed so that surgeons can get to the brain, his wife, Christine La Verde, told McClatchy News. Surgeons removed part of his temporal lobe because a fractured bone had punctured his brain, she said. He now wears a helmet to protect his head and suffers from some facial paralysis due to an affected nerve.

Although he had to be re-admitted to the hospital for a few days after a relapse, his wife said he is recovering well. She hopes she will be able to remove the wires from her jaw in the next few weeks, allowing her to go back to eating solid food.

“Maybe their first meal will be alligator bites,” he laughed.

But there will still be months of bed rest and avoiding any infection before doctors can perform another operation to put a plate in his brain, he said.

Despite the arduous recovery ahead of her, she said her husband remains strong and has gained a new perspective on how to overcome difficulties.

“He wants to inspire others to venture out, get outside, swim, bike, run, whatever they do to get up and keep going,” he said.

La Verde said she doesn’t want anyone to let fear stop her from pursuing her dreams.

“The world is a really dark and challenging place that’s full of metaphorical alligators everywhere,” he said, “and this shouldn’t stop you from swimming.”

This story was originally published on August 19, 2022 11:42 a.m.