News

Firefighters in Cuba try to contain a fire in Matanzas that has left dozens injured

Photo of Zach Zach1 day ago
0 98 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Fire in Cuba

image source, Reuters

After lightning struck a fuel storage tank near the city of Matanzas on Friday night, a fire broke out that spread to a second tank on Saturday.

Authorities are trying to put out the fire that has left 17 firefighters missing and at least 67 injured, three of whom are in critical condition.

Nearly 800 residents have been evacuated from the western part of Cuba, Reuters reported, citing Cuban state television.

The Provincial Government of People’s Power in Matanza, which is 130 km from Havana, reported through its Twitter account that there have been several explosions.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 day ago
0 98 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Inauguration of Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia, live

1 hour ago

Miriam Germán swears in two new deputy attorneys

2 hours ago

Negligence that caused the accident at the Matanzas Supertanker Base

2 hours ago

Herrera Velutini contributed thousands of dollars to Boris Johnson’s party, according to the Financial Times

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button