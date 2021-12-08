Firefox 95 Coming With A New Sandbox That Makes It Safer Than Ever – Here’s How It Works

Mozilla is preparing for the release of Firefox 95. The list of news has not yet been released to the public, however the new release of the Mozilla browser will implement one new sandboxing technology called RLBox, which will significantly improve the security offered to users.

RLBox leverages WebAssembly to isolate potentially malicious code. As explained by Mozilla itself with the new feature the browser can isolate five different modules (Graphite, Hunspell, Ogg, Expat and Woff2) managing them as untrusted code if anomalies are detected. This would allow the program to also recognize some of the 0-day vulnerabilities not yet corrected by preventing them from interfering with the rest of the browsing session.

What’s new in Firefox 95 and how to try them now

Most of the more sophisticated threats use two different vulnerabilities to carry out the attack. With RLBox the code of different modules cannot be exploited to target different parts of the program, and can only access a specific region of memory. Since different parts of the code are contained in a different sandbox, malicious actors cannot simultaneously exploit multiple vulnerabilities to damage the system.

“RLBox is a big win for us on several fronts: it protects our users from accidental damage and supply-chain attacks and reduces our need to interact when such issues are disclosed upstream.”explains Mozilla.

Between the What’s new in Firefox 95 we also find the possibility to move the Picture-in-Picture button on the opposite side of the video it’s a’higher energy efficiency on macOS during video playback (especially in full-screen). At the time of writing Firefox 95 is not yet publicly available, but the installation package can be downloaded in various languages ​​from the official Mozilla FTP, at this address, for macOS, Windows and Linux operating systems.

