Firefox no longer loads web pages: here’s how to fix (temporarily)

It happened to us too, in the last few hours: one strano bugs on Mozilla Firefox causes a block in the loading of any web page on Windows, Mac and Linux distributions. It is useful to know in this case that there is a simple workaround that solves the problem, capable of restoring the correct functioning of the browser for internet browsing.

Users who encountered the problem ended up with the browser unusable: when trying to access any web page, the software shows the page entirely blank and the loading indicator turns blank, without completing the operation even after several minutes. The good news is that the problem is known to Firefox, which should be working on a fix that will probably be released soon.

Firefox does not load web pages: how to fix

The problem appears to be caused by a “infinite loop bug” in the implementation of the HTTP3 protocol, which causes an endless stall in the software. Specifically, according to the most accredited deductions at the moment, Firefox’s data analytics services are managed by a new backend that works via HTTP3, which the browser cannot always execute correctly. The bug has probably been around for several hours, but it only shows up now because Firefox connects to analytics services almost immediately after it starts.

The system to get around the problem, should it arise, then disable the HTTP3 protocol, which in fact rarely useful today, and only for a negligible number of websites. Here is the procedure to do it quickly:

Run Firefox

Launch the page about: config through the address bar

through the address bar Look for the entry network.http.http3.enabled and set the False flag

and set the False flag Close and restart Firefox

This system can be used on all versions of Firefox, both on Windows and on Mac and Linux. Once the bug is fixed it will be possible to re-enable HTTP3 simply by setting the True flag to the above item. The bug does not occur with Firefox for iOS, since that version uses the WebKit engine, like Safari Mobile.

