Fires in Matanzas: divine curse or government irresponsibility?

The horrifying fires at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas Bay are now added to the collapse of the energy system and lcuts of electricity service in Cuba, to growing inflation, the acute shortage of food and medicine, the dengue and Covid-19 epidemics, the intensification of political repression by police and judicial means, the deceased in Central American jungles or in the Gulf trying to escape that hell . It’s too much.

When I write these lines and the incident has not yet been extinguished, a debate has been opened on the networks about whether or not an electric shock really occurred that caused this misfortune. The most suspicious are not willing to accept that explanation. They have a strong argument for it: Who can still believe what the Government of Cuba says?

Act in favor of those who question whether lightning really struck those facilities that have been accumulating events for months, the growing number of which attracts attention. However, the government has downplayed them by describing them as “accidents” or “coincidences”. This has been the case with regard to the death of an unusual number of MINFAR officers, the explosion of the Hotel Saratoga, and a series of fires that occurred in state facilities. It is even more striking that this tendency to downplay these incidents goes in the opposite direction to the historical trajectory of Cuban propaganda, which used to blame its enemies for everything that happened.

However, I think there are better questions we can ask for now:

The cause of all these disasters is not to be found in a divine curse or in what happened with the seven plagues in Egypt, but rather in the selfishness and irresponsibility of the Cuban rulers and in the system of government that they have imposed on the country since they took over power.

The thousands of deaths from Covid-19, concealed in the elaborate statistics of Public Health (it has been established that the Island was among the countries with the highest number of deaths from this epidemic), did not occur due to a heavenly curse. A good part died because GAESA was allowed to invest more than 4,000 million dollars in the construction of luxury hotels while oxygen for patients was scarce, offers to buy vaccines were declined, new police vehicles were acquired but not ambulances, and Thousands of Cuban doctors—whom the new Cuban oligarchy strips of their salaries—were kept abroad while they were needed in clinics and hospitals. That was not a “natural” disaster. It was a disaster resulting from deliberate policies, consciously adopted.

An official report on the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel is still awaited. If indeed that fact was accidental, someone has to answer for its causes, because this type of accident occurs when security protocols are violated. The victims have the right to be compensated by the owner of the hotel, not to have to curse their “fate” and “bad luck”.

And if now the national energy system has collapsed, it is because the essential investments in its maintenance and renovation have not been made in all these years. It was not by divine decision.

If today there is no food at affordable prices in each establishment, it is because the Government ignored the League of Independent Peasants, when three years ago it warned of the proximity of a national famine if the nationalization of agricultural production was not put an end to.

It is not necessary to search in the snails who cast an evil eye on us.

Y If lightning unleashed this tragedy in Matanzas, we must ask what the state of maintenance of the lightning rod system was. that protects this type of installations all over the world. Blaming nature exclusively just 24 hours after the first explosion occurred is as arbitrary an interpretation as supposing that this sinister was due to a terrorist action.

Although the violence —not terrorism— of an oppressed people may become legitimate in the face of the violence of their oppressors, I do not know of any group today opposed to the dictatorship in Cuba that resorts to itand even less that it is inspired by indiscriminate terrorism as the action and sabotage cells of the July 26 Movement did.

The current speculations about whether or not what happened in Matanzas was a sabotageAs understandable as they may be given the government’s lack of credibility, they unfairly question the honor of those who today confront the dictatorship, putting only their lives in danger, not those of innocents. In fact, sowing that kind of doubt right now would only serve the purpose of Home Office psy-ops.

The pertinent question about the fires in Matanzas, as in the case of the electrical collapse, It is not whether the lightning rods actually failed, but rather the lack of investment for their permanent renewal by increasingly advanced systems and their systematic maintenance. That is the data that must be clarified to decide, in the first instance, if what happened in Matanzas was an “unfortunate accident of nature” or the dramatic result of the already too long list of irresponsibility of the Cuban rulers.

If it were a question of plagues, it is not the Biblical ones of Egypt that should be cursed and eradicated. It is the plague of the new Cuban oligarchy that must be removed from power now.