“Firestarter”, among the premieres, a film remake that fills the screen with terror

After “It” became a true success at the world box office, the interest in other adaptations of Stephen King’s works was great. Every studio was looking for suitable material to capitalize on the horror master’s rediscovered popularity.

In the process, one or another work that had already been filmed was revisited. The remake of the series “The Stand” and “Pet Cemetery” are already on the streets.

A new version of “Salem’s Lot” is planned for the fall. Meanwhile, fans can now check out “Firestarter,” based on King’s 1980 novel.

This is also a second film adaptation. Some will know the story through the film adaptation released in 1984 with the same title.

A remake even made sense in this case. More than other King stories, this one rises and falls with the making. And this is where things went wrong in 1984.

The special effects of “Firestarter” were very mediocre and everything looked like a B movie.

Of course, a few decades later, the story had entirely different possibilities. Even then the enthusiasm was limited.

Although the $12 million budget was higher and the film starred Drew Barrymore, who had become a star with “ET, The Extra Terrestrial,” the film flopped in theaters.

Other earlier King film adaptations also suffered from the limitations of the technology of the time. But while the TV version of “It,” for example, enjoys cult status, not least thanks to Tim Curry, feelings of nostalgia for Firestarter are limited. It was too boring for that.

For years, Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky McGee (Sydney Lemmon) have led a life apart.

There is no internet or smartphones at home, much to the annoyance of his daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who is always an intruder.

Both of them have good reason to minimize contact with the outside world, after all they have special abilities that no one can know about. But the time of the isolated idyll ends when, as feared, Charlie develops special powers of his own and cannot control them. As the family searches for a way to deal with the difficult situation, John Rainbird (Michael Greyeyes) has been hot on their heels for some time…

So there was a lot of room for improvement. In addition, some illustrious people joined the project.

Director Keith Thomas, for example, showed in The Watch that he knows how to create a beautiful horror atmosphere.

Zac Efron is a true Hollywood star who, after “Extremely cruel, evil and perverse”, shows again that he wants to break with his “High School Musical-Beautiful” image.

The soundtrack, meanwhile, comes from the hands of legend John Carpenter, his son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, who last provided the audience with atmospheric synth sounds on Halloween Kills.

“Firestarter” was also produced by Jason Blum, who has become as synonymous with modern horror cinema as no other. All in all, there was a lot to look forward to.

The result is quite sobering, the film is not a disaster as recently feared, but when a film is not shown to the press in advance and there is no review at the beginning, it is a very bad sign. It won’t be so bad here. But it also did not turn out to be the high point of terror that was expected.

However, there are positive things that can be said about the film. The special effects are, as expected, a clear improvement.

The background music is quite nice, assuming you have a weakness for those retro sounds. The acting is pretty solid.

A slight change in narrative structure from 1984 provides a slight mystery factor at the beginning, when you don’t know what it’s all about.

However, the film cannot live up to the original expectations. After a still quite successful opening, the suspense curve is flattening more and more.

Although the family is being hounded at all times and Michael Greyeyes (Wild Indian) looks emphatically menacing, nerves are hardly affected. And the tragic aspect, which Firestarter undoubtedly has, never becomes.

Part of this is undoubtedly due to King’s original, which itself doesn’t have the most exciting story to tell.

However, more could have been done. Even at the end, when everything goes haywire, the horror thriller remains tepid.