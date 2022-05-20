Firestarter. Lots of fire and little spark. CRITICISM

Synopsis

In a new adaptation of the classic Stephen King thriller from the producers of “The Invisible Man,” a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect herself and her family from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her.

Lots of fire and little spark

Today we are going to talk about ‘Firestarter’, the name may not sound familiar to you. If I say ‘Eyes of fire’ maybe a memory will be unlocked for you. For many, that name will take them back to 1984, the year in which Stephen King’s novel was adapted by Mark L. Lester (“Commando”). Almost forty years after that premiere and only a few years after the release of the original novel, we have a new film, which, without having much reason to exist, has made Keith Thomas (‘The Vigil’).

Precisely because of the director I have been encouraged to go to the cinema to see this feature film. I really liked ‘The Vigil’ but this change of third has crushed my expectations for the North American filmmaker. Undoubtedly, he is better at dark and leisurely terror than the spectacular and fanciful one. With ‘Firestarter’ it goes from a wake to a crematorium. It tells us the story of a girl who has mental powers, powers that she does not control and that almost always end with a fire. That power is valued by certain secret organizations and both she and her parents lead a life of flight and social marginalization.

Drew Barrymore was the one who embodied the powerful girl in a second childish and fantastic role that caught on much less than the one she had done only two years, ‘ET’. Ryan Kiera Armstrong It doesn’t surpass Barrymore and neither does the small roles in which he already plays (‘Tomorrow’s War’, ‘Black Widow’ or ‘American Horror Story’). Similarly, even more derisory, are the actions of Zack Efron Y sydney lemonif they want to remove the stigma of “the pretty face” they are going to have to work harder.

I have neither read the play nor seen the eighty-four adaptation. As an adaptation I don’t know, but as a film it has no relevance beyond how well the burns are made up and how well the fire is controlled, either with CGI or with practical effects. That is to say, today’s technique is up to the mark, but the script and the performances have lagged behind. If we define spark as something that has enough charisma or originality to surprise or impress the viewer, ‘Firestarter’ completely lacks it.

There are very King elements like ‘The Shop’, traumatized or empowered children and those enigmatic “glow” type abilities that have so frightened the Maine region. But the movie is nowhere near the best of the horror master. In fact, he gets almost fully into the worst of what Blumhouse produces. I would have been much better oriented if I had taken lessons from ‘The Son’ or if it hadn’t seemed like a long episode of ‘Heroes’. If they had not shown us where the powers come from, there would at least be a halo of mystery. But they do. They explain to us why the girl has those incendiary abilities and the romantic or enigmatic touch that other Stephen King adaptations had is totally out of the question. It is clear to me that when it comes to digesting the stories of the mythical writer, it is better to keep the seed of doubt than to try to clarify everything. It doesn’t look good on screen when the riddles or terrors of him are unraveled.

Before I said that the title could take you back to the eighties, to the original titles of this film. My ‘Firestarter’ takes me to ninety-six. At that time the song of the same name by Prodigy was playing. I wish that destructive, psychopathic and arsonist spirit had been used in this film.

