“Firestarter”, the Stephen King book has a new film version

Stephen King, is a successful writer, who has sold millions of copies of his novels, but, in addition, he is one of the most versioned authors in audiovisual products, with almost 100 film and television productions of his works. The writer of the horror and thriller genre returns this year to bring back “Firestarter”.

“Fire Eyes”, its title in Spanish, was originally published as a comic in 1980, in Omni magazine, dedicated to Shirley Jackson, an American short story writer and novelist dedicated to the horror genre and a great influence on Stephen King.

The development of the novel begins with the escape of Andy and Charlene “Charlie” McGee (a seven-year-old girl with pyrokinetic powers), who escape from an agency called “The Shop”, in which they do experiments, among them is lot sixa drug that is similar to LSD.

With this supposed drug Andy and his wife Victoria began to develop different processes in their body, because while one has hypnosis, while the other has telepathy.

This power has a limit and they cannot abuse it, since if they use it for a longer time they can cause brain hemorrhages for a minute or big migraines, however, they realize that their daughter Charlie developed pyrokinesis, which can maintain the can without any reactionlike their parents.

As you read in the novel, you can read that in that escape made by Charlie and his father they begin to bring flashes of what happened. Seeing this scene and realizing that his daughter was kidnapped, he begins to use the word to follow the clues and find his daughter.

Being able to rescue her, they go to a farm to rest and lose track of the agents, but they manage to find them, Charlie kills some of them and they venture out again, but at one point in the story they are stopped.

Between the confinement and the separation they begin to do everything possible to get out, until Andy manages to escape, but when he unwraps everything and tries to kill rainbird an accident occurs and kills one of the two.

Firestarter is considered one of Stephen King’s best stories and served as the inspiration for creating Eleven and Hawkins’ laboratory in Stranger Things.

From the producers of The Invisible Man, in a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller, a girl with pyrokinetic powers fights to protect herself and her family from sinister forces seeking to capture and control her. (Courtesy photo)

It is said that this story was inspired by the real events that would have developed in the 60s and 70s, the so-called Operation MK Ultra, a CIA project also known as a CIA mind controlwhich was exhibited in 1975.

According to the Atlas Obscura portal, the program focused on remote viewing, the use of psychic powers to see something in a distant place. Early experimenters in the 1970s provided detailed information about a Soviet research and development facility, after which U.S. secret agencies undertook remote viewing studies for years.

From this story, “Firestarter” came to the big screen in 1984, directed by Mark L. Lester, with a very young Drew Barrymore in the role of Charlie McGee and a little-known Heather Locklear in the role of the mother. Despite having a hand in the script, King hated the final product. “Firestarter is one of the worst of the bunch. In terms of story it is very similar to the original, but it has no flavor, it is like mashed potatoes from the cafeteria. There are things that happen in terms of special effects in that movie that don’t make any sense to me, ”he would assure later.

King thought that the story was for much more, and that is the challenge of the new version, written by a little-known Scott Teems (he wrote the first chapter of “Narcos”, Mexico, directed by Colombian Andrés Baiz).

