“Firing via webcam? A sign of attention”

“Firing through the webcam was a sign of attention”. To say this in an interview with the daily La Stampa Stefano Bena, the general manager of Yazaki who fired three employees of the multinational using Microsoft Teams.

“We are surprised and embittered by the uproar that the story has had, we have been in Italy for almost thirty years and it is the first time that such a thing has happened to us. It was a complex process that is not yet completed but we have complied with all the formal steps required by law. It would also be improper to talk about layoffs because these employees still receive their salary. We had sent them a registered letter and just as a sign of attention we thought it was right to individually anticipate the reasons behind this painful but necessary decision that the company has made. So we felt it would be better to use Teams. It is the tool we usually use also for meetings with trade unions ”.

On the decision not to call them in person, Bena replies: