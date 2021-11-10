Firm and high buttocks with these simple targeted exercises that serve to tone and firm

Doing physical activity is important, not only to have a sculpted and shaped body, but above all for the general well-being of our body. Doing some exercises at home or joining the gym is useful for a thousand reasons and to avoid being too sedentary.

If we have no particular needs and problems, any kind of sport could be fine. Walking, running, biking or simply taking the stairs at home several times a day could help strengthen and strengthen our muscles.

There are also specific workouts for those who want steel abdominals and a flat stomach, or to firm up flabby arms with the curtain effect. Even those who would like modeled but never sagging buttocks should perform certain exercises, which aim to train and strengthen this part of the body.

Who wouldn’t want a “side b” on the cover? If we have a few extra rolls of fat or little volume, we could systematically perform these easy exercises for a few minutes a day.

We can do them comfortably at home and without the help of any tools, the important thing is not to have joint problems and always maintain the right posture, so as not to get hurt.

Remember to always do a little warm-up first and then stretch at the end, which is essential for stretching the muscles we have trained.

We warm up the muscles by running in place for 10 minutes and start doing classic front lunges. First with one leg and then with the other, we take a step forward and bend the leg forward, forming a 90 degree angle, keeping the back straight. If we’re not used to physical activity, let’s start with 2 sets of 10.

Next we take a breath and do squats, 3 sets of 10, as well as shaping, help burn fat and strengthen muscles. Legs apart, fold them as if we wanted to sit down and then return to the starting position.

Other exercises

Another simple exercise is the pelvis lift. Lying on a mat, we bend our legs and keep our shoulders on the ground. We will only have to lift our hips, then lower the pelvis and repeat 10 times.

We can also do the leaps, on all fours. We raise the knee sideways, first the right one, then the left. As a last exercise, if we have steps or a step at home, we go up and down quickly, with one foot and then with the other. If we are trained, we do some jumps with feet together to go up and look for higher and higher steps.

If we do them daily at home, we will be able to have firm and high buttocks with these simple targeted exercises that serve to tone and firm.