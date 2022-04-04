Firms in Bizkaia and Sara Carbonero: This Biscayan creates the ‘boho’ dresses and blouses that Sara Carbonero would yearn for

The bohemian style lives its golden age in spring. With the arrival of sunny days and pleasant temperatures, the hippie looks typical of the 60s and 70s take over our wardrobe. Casual and comfortable combinations that irremediably remind us of the actress Jane Birkin or the singer Françoise Hardy. They were once the champions of this fresh, relaxed and personal aesthetic. Today well-known faces such as the New York actress Sienna Miller or Sara Carbonero, who has become the greatest reference of this aesthetic in our country, have taken over. They opt for fluid shirts and dresses that evoke freedom and transport us to nature. Essence that defines the romantic designs with a boho touch of ‘Mer’, the firm of Mercedes Eizaga, a 39-year-old woman from Getxo who has lived in Madrid for a decade.

This “vital, spontaneous and enjoyable” Biscayan always felt a strong predilection for fashion. «I think my creative vein comes from the seamstress who came to my house every Tuesday to make clothes for my mother and me. I was always on the go messing around with fabrics and threads », she recalls. Her love of drawing also pushed her to study fashion design at the Inedi Design School in Casco Viejo. After also graduating in styling from the IED school in Madrid, Mercedes began to carve out a long career as a designer in renowned national firms, the last being Cortefiel, where she worked for four years. But one day she decided to turn her work life around: «I left because I didn’t feel in tune with the values ​​of this type of company. I had been wanting to found a sustainable fashion firm for some time and so I did. I have always been in favor of the planet and nature.

An ethical and local firm



Since 2020, this Getxo entrepreneur has dedicated herself body and soul to ‘Mer’, her most personal project. «In Spain there were no similar sustainable brands. Their designs were either plain or too modern,” she explains. In the living room of her house she began to devise her models, and despite the fact that she intended to start producing her first collection ethically in workshops in Madrid in May 2020, the pandemic irremediably changed her plans. . “It was quite distressing because everything stopped dead, but luckily the workshops reopened in June,” she recalls. ‘Jaipur Vibes’, her first collection, was released on June 23. A “very Californian” proposal made up of nine long, flowing dresses with different floral prints. And following her commitment to the planet, the models were made with leftover fabrics from a supplier in Jaipur, India. “That’s where her name comes from,” she says.

Six months later, Mercedes launched ‘Folk Parisien’, its second collection of sustainable clothing. An autumn-winter proposal in which she introduced blouses, long skirts and sweaters made with alpaca and recycled nylon. “These garments have the OEKO TEX® certificate, a system that verifies that there are no harmful substances in textiles,” he explains. Some designs that confirmed the hallmark of the firm: its floral print.

The collection that dresses mothers and daughters



And when it seemed that Mercedes could not surprise more with its romantic designs, with a boho touch and perfect for lovers of the planet, it released a capsule collection, ‘Mother & Doughter’, a proposal that surrendered to the ‘Matching outfits’. A collection also starring the floral and very feminine print that allowed mothers’ clothes to be combined with their daughters’. «I thought it was a very good idea, because when I was little I used to match my mistress and I felt super special, the dressmaker made the designs for us. It is a nod to my childhood and it seemed to me that it is very much in tune with the brand. Also, it is very difficult to find such cute boho dresses for girls », she explains. This latest collection is made up of three garments: two long dresses and a blouse.

Mercedes offers its designs through its website with a price range that goes from 80 euros, for a blouse model, to 200 for a sweater. For the time being, people from Madrid and Euskadi have acquired their proposals. «Many are friends of mine, but word of mouth has also done a lot. In addition, I have sent some orders abroad thanks to the reach that Instagram has », he admits. And despite the good acceptance that the brand has obtained, he recognizes that in our country there is a long way to go. “Sustainability is still not valued as it is in other places in the world, such as California, Australia or surprisingly Italy. The concept is not understood. In addition, the ‘low cost’ has done a lot of damage », he explains. But Mercedes is not giving up on its quest to create ‘green’ alternatives for the planet.