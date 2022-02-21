Firpo blames the FESFUT security commission for the absence of the UMO in the Sergio Torres

the president of Luis Angel Firpo, John Paul Herreralamented the incidents that surfaced last Saturday night in the southern sector of the Sergio Torres stadium in Usulutan, where a grotesque pitched battle arose between fans of Águila and Luis Ángel Firpo prior to the start of the second half and where it was aggravated by the lack of elements of the Unit for the Maintenance of Order of the UMO of the National Civil Police (PNC).

Herrera explained to this newspaper by telephone that, as a team, the presence of the UMO and enough PNC agents to protect security inside and outside the Sergio Torres stadium, which hosted the eastern classic between Luis Ángel Firpo and the leader Águila for date eight of the Clausura 2022 tournament but that the response on site was different.

“The truth is that without the support of the security commission it will be difficult, they are not meeting as a commission to plan and what we had last night in the stadium were only 10 PNC agents, luckily we hired about 15 people from a private security, but the UMO did not arrive, there is no planning, there is no coordination in that commission“complained the leader of the Usuluteco team, pointing out that one of those responsible for the disorders this Saturday at the Usulutan stadium was the collaborating commission of the FESFUT.

Herrera clarified that “before, as president of that commission we met every Tuesday, I traveled to each sporting venue to anticipate any problem in the stadiums, the sub-delegations accompanied us and look now, these are the consequences of not planning anything, they don’t meet“, he reiterated.

The president of Firpo also recalled that the incidents in Usulutan are not the first that they have suffered as a team, since he pointed out what they experienced in Ahuachapán, where they also suffered attacks from some fans of Eleven Deportivo due to the lack of logistical support from the PNC.

“The same thing happened in Ahuachapán, in front of the stadium they stoned our bus, it cost more than a thousand dollars to repair the windshield of the bus and no one responded to that, but as long as that security commission acts with pure documents requesting security support without if it is really planned, it will never be a guarantee that it will be fulfilled, there is no management of anything, the truth is that last night I do not know what happened, the UMO did not reach Usulutan in the end, what was seen in the stadium must be evaluated in the league to stop these acts“, narrowed.

PROTEST

The president of Luis Ángel Firpo acknowledged that violent acts within the usuluteco stadium should never happen, neither there nor in any other sports venue in the country and that he does not perceive a possible sanction against the Sergio Torres stadium since, as Firpo, they did what they were supposed to do.

“I think there could be no sanction against the stadium because as a team we did everything that was in our hands, but without the presence of the PNC it is difficult, I consider that the FESFUT must be in direct contact with the government agencies, they must approach and not move away this situation is delicate“, insisted the leader of Vincentian origin.

In addition, he regretted both the aggressions of the firpense bar and that of the eaglets at a time when the best of the game was expected.

“The actions of the two fans are reprehensible, what happened is that there is a young man from the Firpo bar that distributes bags with confetti so that it can be thrown in the second half, but I think he threw bags at the Águila bar and there the disorders were generated,” said Herrera as the genesis of the disorders.

“The PNC has always supported the league, but the FESFUT security commission is wrong due to the lack of coordination due to the lack of meetings, it is the consequence of the end of the disorders in the stadium“, said the president of Firpo who confirmed that there will be actions to take.

“As a team we manage the presence of PNC agents, this case will be taken up on the agenda this Monday, we are going to present a letter as a team to the league so that it can then send a league agreement to FESFUT protesting the lack of planning of security, also waiting for what the arbitrator reports on the facts,” he said.