first 10 minutes of the thriller with Denzel Washington

Until the last clue, thriller written and directed by John Lee Hancock and performed by Denzel Washington, Rami Malek And Jared Leto, will arrive in Italy on March 5 on all major digital platforms in premium purchase and rental. In the meantime, Warner Bros. has released the first ten minutes of the film, which you can see below …

The plot of the movie

Deputy Sheriff of Kern County, Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what was supposed to be a quick evidence gathering assignment. On the contrary, he finds himself involved in the hunt for the killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the investigation is Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek) who, struck by Deke’s instincts, requests his unofficial help. But as they hunt down the killer, Baxter ignores that the investigation is uncovering some situations Deke experienced in the past, revealing uncomfortable secrets that could jeopardize much more than his case.

The cast

In addition to Washington, Malek and Leto, Until the last clue is played by Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza And Michael Hyatt. The film is produced by the Academy Award and Emmy Award winners Mark Johnson (breaking Bad, Rain Man) and Hancock, with Mike Drake And Kevin McCormick as executive producers.

Until the last clue will be available for premium purchase and rental on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Film & TV and for premium rental on Sky Primafila and Infinity. HERE the trailer.

