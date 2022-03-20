First advance! Jessica Biel shows off her new Hulu series

UNITED STATES. – Jessica Biel appears personifying a accused of murder in the new series of Hulu Candy”. Without a doubt, the actress is unrecognizable due to the high level of characterization that the makeup and wardrobe team have achieved with her. This new production is expected to be one of the platform’s successes this year, with several stars.

The story that the series wants to tell is based on real events and takes Candy Montgomery as its protagonist. The woman was accused in 1980 of murdering her best friend, Betty Gore with an ax In real life, the woman said that she had been in self-defense and in fact she managed to be acquitted by the state of Texas after asking for it for a long time.

In the trailer released on March 17, you see Jessica Biel personified as Candy, singing in a choir with who would be Betty herself. This character is played by Melanie Lynskey. In one of the scenes the defendant is asked if she liked Betty. To which she replies that if what they are trying to know is if she had angry feelings, the answer was no.

Jessica Biel is excited for the premiere

Then the investigative police want to know how the accused would characterize the relationship with the other young woman, in which she says they were friends. Judging from Melanie’s performance, the women weren’t very friendly. In fact, in real life it was shown that things had become tense after Gore discovered that her husband was having an affair with Montgomery.

The real story was really disturbing for the United States since Candy was called by the press as the “Texas Ax Murderer”. For Jessica Biel It must not be easy to get into the skin of someone who really exists and who lived those moments. It is not known if the actress investigated more about the woman’s personality when interpreting her or even if she met her.