First aid, doctors are missing: the ASL makes a new selection for “free professional positions” – Chronicle

TRENTO. The provincial health services agency will soon announce one public selection to seek doctors to whom to entrust free professional assignments on call in the emergency room of the valley hospitals, of Trento and Rovereto and, if necessary, also of Trentino Emergenza.

This is what the resolution signed today (May 5) by the general manager provides Antonio Ferro. The assignments – for a maximum of 200 monthly shifts of 12 hours – will last one year, with the possibility of early termination, based on the organizational and functional needs of Apss and the progress of the recruitment activities of employees through the various selection procedures.

The search for freelancers was necessary to enhance the availability of doctors in the emergency-urgency area e overcome difficulties in covering shifts with employeesespecially in the medicine is in the emergency room of the valley hospitals. Overall to date there are about twenty positions sought.

To address the staff shortages in the various company offices, from 2019 to date twelve public competitions have been held both for the management of emergency medicine and surgery, and for internal medicine but, given the overall shortage at national level, the rankings did not fully satisfy the staffing needs.

Also in 2021 it was therefore necessary to entrust thirteen freelance positions, expiring in the coming months.