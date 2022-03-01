first alarm symptom of possible diagnosis of ulcerative colitis

Dr. Ahmed Morales emphasizes that no matter how minimal the symptoms, the patient should go to the doctor.

Dr. Ahmed Morales, gastroenterologist specialized in Ulcerative Colitis and member of the board of editors of Medicine and Public Health. Photo: Medicine and Public Health.

As a patient and specialist in gastroenterology, the Dr Ahmed Morales indicated in an interview with Medicine and Public Health that the first symptoms of Ulcerative Colitis they can go unnoticed and for this reason, it is crucial that people who have infrequent bleeding or diarrhea see a doctor.

“The patient often comes when the bleeding or diarrhea is severe, and they have not noticed or simply did not pay attention to those previous episodes. The important thing in this case is to be able to question the patient and carry out the rigorous tests”, highlighted the specialist.

He indicated that there are differences in the diagnosis between pediatric and adult patients, and that it is important that parents know about this gastrointestinal condition so that they can refer their children to a pediatrician in time if necessary.

“In children, one of the most relevant symptoms is denoted by delayed growth and psychosexual development,” he stressed. In this sense, he related that as a treating gastroenterologist he has seen how some of his younger patients have been victims of bullying due to the ignorance of the people around them in their study centers.

“I always joke, but this is a multidisciplinary team work, you have to treat colitis of the brain, colitis of the heart, colitis of the soul,” he said, recalling that this condition is chronic.

In reference to the treatments, he assured that, thanks to advances, more severe conditions such as colon cancer can be avoided in patients; “Although the impact of severe colitis is also lessened and the patient can lead a normal life,” she explained.

