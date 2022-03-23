First baseman Freddie Freeman ‘looks good in blue,’ makes spring debut for Los Angeles Dodgers

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was a midweek game in late March, a time when spring training is normally winding down, so the crowd at Camelback Ranch was remarkably thin for Freddie Freeman’s debut with Los Angeles. Dodgers on Tuesday afternoon. A “Fre-ddie!” Yet the chant materialized, filling the Dodgers’ spring training complex with a sound that had been unique to the folks at the Atlanta Braves for the previous twelve years.

“Usually Dodgers fans don’t chant my name,” Freeman said. “It was nice”.

Freeman, an Orange County product, has gone from tormenting his hometown team to joining him on a six-year, $162 million contract that has arguably cemented the Dodgers as the fiercest offense in the game. . Freeman himself, however, is still figuring everything out. For the first time since becoming a second-round pick by the Braves in 2007, the 32-year-old first baseman is learning a new organization, meeting a whole new set of teammates, getting used to a new set of coaches and navigating through spring training in a new state.

“It’s all just new,” Freeman said after hitting an opposite-field single and hitting a groundout in both of his plate appearances against the Cincinnati Reds.

“Once he’s here, it’s pretty easy — it’s baseball,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “But there’s a heavy heart there, there’s a lot of emotions. You’re with a team for 15 years, so I still think he’s still trying to filter those emotions. But I know he’s happy to be here, I know, the guys are happy. , and I think every day is a little easier for him.”

Roberts has about a half-dozen different batting orders, but they all include Freeman batting second or third. The only question at the top, it seems, is whether Mookie Betts and Trea Turner will hit back-to-back or be separated by a left-handed hitter, like they did down the stretch last year with Corey Seager.

Freeman, who had eight members of his family in the stands Tuesday, hit No. 3 most of his time with the Braves, but told Roberts he would also be comfortable hitting second. At this point, what he needs is simply to reside somewhere in the lineup, with just one game under his belt and Opening Day just 16 days away. Freeman found fastballs and breaking balls early, as is often the case when he hasn’t seen enough live pitches.

Eventually, that will be fixed.

Eventually, Freeman’s presence will make the Dodgers’ lineup even scarier than it has been in recent years.

“He looks good in blue,” Dodgers starter Walker Buehler said after recording 14 outs and throwing 53 pitches in his spring training debut. “I don’t like pitching to him, so I’m glad he’s on our team.”