Yesterday we were wondering: did the setup bring a short-term high for the markets or will we start again immediately from tomorrow? Today, the trading day has essentially taken place in the bearish side and tomorrow the nodes will probably come to a head. Indeed, today a first bearish indication has formed on the markets and confirmations or denials are expected tomorrow. What will happen? We believe it is useless to ask ourselves if, and / or perhaps, as in our opinion it would only mean wasting precious time.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 7:05 pm on the trading day on November 18th, we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16,235

Eurostoxx Future

4,382.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,530

S&P 500 Index

4,701.35.

For several weeks the charts have been moving in opposition to our annual forecast

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 12 November.



What were our expectations for the week of November 15th?

Low between Monday and Tuesday and then rise until Friday. For the moment the scenario continues to be confirmed even if some creaking begins to be felt.

Price projections and areas of minimum / maximum expected for the week of November 15th

Dax Future

15,890 / 16,015

16.359 / 16.558

Eurostoxx Future

4.330 / 4.366

4.418 / 4.464

Ftse Mib Future

26.275 / 26.500

28.150 / 27.390

S&P 500 Index

4,655 / 4,689

4,767 / 4,908

The low areas were touched between Monday and Tuesday and the current direction should be towards the high areas projected for this week.

First bearish indication on the markets and confirmations or denials are expected tomorrow

Below is the price map to monitor the current trend and make winning trading operations.

Dax Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 16.111. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,715.

Eurostoxx Future

Bullish trend until there is a daily close below 4.370. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,252.

Ftse Mib Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 27.535. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 26,995.

S&P 500 Index

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4,620. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,595.

Which trading position to keep?

That Long has been going on since the opening on Tuesday 19th October but we are seeing that there are several trend indicators that are turning to the downside. As usual, nothing will be anticipated and positions will close and open only when the signal occurs as indicated in the previous paragraph.

What might Friday’s trading day look like?

A reliable forecast is very difficult.