First ‘belt’ for Carlos Correa with the Twins uniform | Baseball

Carlos Correa has already begun to honor his new nickname of C4, the new explosive weapon of the Minnesota Twins.

The Puerto Rican shortstop hit his first home run in a Twins uniform Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at spring training.

Correa, 27, rang the bat again in his second game with Minnesota going 1-for-3, with the home run in the fourth inning and two runs scored.

The natural ballplayer from Santa Isabel is averaging .400 so far in spring training.

The Gold Glove winner is starting a new team this Major League season after signing a three-year, $105.3 million deal with Minnesota. He also has an option to leave the first year and another to the second season.


Carlos Correa: "I want to build a winning culture" in minnesota

The outstanding Puerto Rican shortstop was introduced Wednesday at a press conference in Fort Myers, Florida.

He will earn $35.1 million a year, making him the highest-paid player at his position in the Majors.

Correa debuted on Sunday with a hit and a spectacular defensive play.

