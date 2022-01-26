First Bitcoin ETF approved. “So the US is the vanguard in crypto”

There was great anticipation for the decision of the Sec, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Consob of Wall Street, in practice. The green light has finally arrived. It is now possible to buy products related to cryptocurrencies on the stock exchange. Tomorrow, at the New York Stock Exchange, the first ETF in the history of Bitcoin futures will debut. And it was precisely the wait for the Sec move that made the value of the most famous cryptocurrency in the world run. Today it is just over 60 thousand dollars, a few steps from the all-time record of 64 thousand. The crypto-ETF is formally called ProShares Bitcoin Strategy, and is promoted by the ProShares company. The American group, active since 2006, had already seen similar products rejected on ten previous occasions.

But what, in practice, is the ETF on the Bitcoin future? The ETF is a financial instrument that allows the investor to bet on the performance of a ‘basket’ of shares / products. There are ETFs dedicated to specific sectors, which allow you to invest on the stock market performance of all companies in that world. Energy, Tech, Automotive. In this way the investment is diversified. If some companies in the basket are not doing well, you can always make up for those that are doing well. Diversification and therefore risk reduction. There are also ETFs that reproduce the performance of an entire index, such as the Nasdaq or the Ftse Mib of Milan. With the ProShares ETF, therefore, it will be possible to focus on the future trend of the value of Bitcoin. In practice, investors will be able to ‘bet’ on the future price of Bitcoin – the one that is the object of future contracts – instead of buying and holding the cryptocurrency directly. “Investing in Bitcoin is always a risk, an operation not for faint hearts, but with the ETF it is possible to diversify the investment”, Antonio Cesarano, Chief Global Strategist of Intermonte, told HuffPost. In a way, thanks to the ETF, the risk is reduced.

However, betting on the future value of Bitcoins remains a gamble. The Sec itself confirms it, in an official tweet: “Before investing in a fund that holds bitcoin futures contracts – reads – be sure to carefully weigh the potential risks and benefits”. ProShares also gets its hands on: “Bitcoin and bitcoin futures are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and have historically been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could fall significantly without notice, even to zero. You should be ready to lose your entire investment ”.

The mother of all cryptocurrencies, despite the rush of recent months, still remains a volatile ‘currency’. Very volatile. But the fact remains that the SEC decision is still an epochal event. Bitcoin’s entry into society on the red carpet of Wall Street. The confirmation of a gradual customs clearance of the crypto conceived by Satoshi Nakamoto. “An important decision, but still expected” continues Cesarano. “Because Bitcoins have already begun to enter investor wallets”. It is no coincidence that the first ETF on the future value of Bitcoin is authorized in the United States. “After the ban on Bitcoin transactions approved by China, the United States – concludes Cesarano – are now at the forefront in the field of cryptocurrencies. Among other things, it is they who have become, this year, the main headquarters of Bitcoin miners worldwide. Before it was China “.