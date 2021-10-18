First Bitcoin ETF On Wall Street, Here’s What It Means By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The first US ETF on Wall Street will debut Tuesday after a year of litigation with the US Security and Exchange Commission, in what has been described as an important step towards the ‘institutionalization’ of the BTC.

The landing of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (NYSE 🙂 ETF in New York is helping the bullish push of the cryptocurrency, now just above $ 62,100 and close to the highs of over $ 64,000 touched last April. According to analysts at Oanda, “all-time highs are now in sight and a daily close above those levels skews the technical picture towards further gains pointing to $ 80,000.”

The new ETF, however, will not go to buy real Bitcoins but futures contracts on the price of the digital currency. This fact has attracted several criticisms from the crypto world as there could be spreads between the ‘spot’ price of the classic Bitcoin and those tracked by the new exchange traded fund. Added to this are also the costs of selling / buying contracts and the bid / ask margins of the brokers.

In addition to the new ProShares fund, there are several ETFs that are waiting for a response from the SEC and that could enter the world of traditional finance. In August, Invesco (NYSE :), Valkyrie Invesments and VanEck also applied for approval from the financial authority for the same type of product, with a review period of 75 days.

Why futures

The new ETF, as mentioned above, will be based on futures contracts that will have Bitcoin as underlying. This, explains the Wall Street Journal, because the SEC has no legal control over Bitcoin and trading platforms with cryptocurrency services that are not registered in the United States.

Furthermore, the lack of regulation, according to the authority, not only exposes investors to possible fraud but would pose a threat to the market due to the unknown origin of the virtual currency. The Sec, in fact, has not yet had its say on possible ETFs with ‘physical’ Bitcoins but, for the WSJ, it will only accept funds that operate on ‘plain vanilla’ futures.