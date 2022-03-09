After reaching some relevant goals yesterday, the rebound continues, and every day takes on a connotation of strength. Today we are witnessing a new rise and a first bullish sign is forming on the equity markets. Tomorrow will therefore be decisive.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 7:01 pm on the trading day of 8 March we read the following prices:

Dax Future

13,250

Eurostoxx Future

3.627

Ftse Eb Future

23,080

S&P 500 Index

4,264.28.

The annual forecast is bearish through June

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the chart of the American markets at the close of March 4th.



Our weekly forecast towards self-modification

Which weekly scenario?

Expected a rebound between Monday and Tuesday and then new declines until Friday but as estimated on the weekend just between 7 and 9, our setup dates, a bullish pattern is forming that could lead to a reversal and the validation of a minimum relevant in recent days.

First bullish sign on equity markets. What are the levels to monitor for the next few days?

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 12,470. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 14,510.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 3.405. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 3,935.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 21.590. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 25,625.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.156. Lasting up only with a weekly close above 4.417.

Multidays trading position in progress

Flat on all equity indices analyzed even if negative divergences are seen on the American markets and on them the signal is neutral bearish

What movement to wait for Wednesday?

Our second weekly setup expires tomorrow. In an environment of high volatility such as the current one, it is difficult to make a reliable forecast. In normal cases, according to our statistics, tomorrow it should open near the lows of the day and then close at the highs

Deepening

Because this collapse will be an opportunity