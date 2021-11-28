first case a patient from Campania who landed at Malpensa

The Italian “patient zero”, a 55-year-old executive of a major Italian public company with oil interests in Africa, was subjected to a swab at Malpensa before the flight. The test was positive for Covid, and therefore the man was placed in solitary confinement. The alarm in recent days about travelers returning from southern Africa has turned the spotlight on his case, starting more in-depth feedback also on his cohabiting family members, residing in the Caserta area.

Mild symptoms encountered The laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bioemergencies of the Sacco hospital in Milan has sequenced the new variant. Slight symptoms: the 55-year-old is paucisymptomatic while the members of his family do not experience symptoms. The patient and family (five people) and all their contacts were immediately placed in prudential isolation: they are in good health.

At the moment, no positive human contacts have been identified in Lombardy. After Belgium, Germany and England, the dreaded South African variant is therefore also in Italy.

Therefore, the alarm also rises for Italy and the Maritime, Air and Border Health Offices dependent on the Ministry of Health (Usmaf) have sent a note of recommendation to the carriers, airport and flight bodies so that they can monitor the complete and correct compilation of the Digital passenger locator form, i.e. the forms to provide information on the origin of travelers in the last 14 days, with the aim of identifying any arrivals from Southern Africa that have passed through other airports after the flight block took place on Friday.

The Regions move The Ministry of Health has also sent a circular to the Regions to invite them to strengthen and monitor the tracking and sequencing activities in the case of travelers from countries or in the event of outbreaks characterized by a rapid and anomalous increase in cases and to promptly and scrupulously apply the measures. for the quarantine and isolation already foreseen for the Delta variant. And the Regions are already moving.

“The phase to go and look for the new variant has started. Controls in airports, ports and railway stations have been strengthened”, said the councilor for health of the Lazio Alessio D’Amato. Also at work there Lombardy. The goal, explained Letizia Moratti, Vice President of the Lombardy Region Welfare Councilor, “is to have a sequencing of the new variants and, in the eventuality, to have very punctual contact tracing, all actions that we are doing and that we will also do with this. variant, which seems to be much more contagious than the previous ones and therefore we must keep the attention threshold very high and wait for more information from the scientific world “.

There Campania Region, assured the governor Vincenzo De Luca, he “promptly adopted all the precautionary measures and the virus is being sequenced to verify its nature with certainty”. In the meantime, the Farnesina has taken steps to assist compatriots who have been stranded in “isolated” African nations.