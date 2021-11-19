“First case Covid was a vendor in the Wuhan market”

The scientist Michael Worobey, an expert in tracing the evolution of viruses at the University of Arizona, noted discrepancies between the public information available and several interviews conducted in China, later coming to the conclusion that the links between the seller and the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market and the first hospitalized patients suggest that the virus comes right from the market.

To state his thesis, Professor Worobey analyzed the cases reported by two hospitals before the alarm was raised. These cases too were largely market-related and those that weren’t were, however, concentrated around it. “In this city of 11 million people, half of the first cases are related to a place the size of a football field – said Dr. Worobey -, it becomes very difficult to explain this pattern if the epidemic had not started in the market” . According to the expert, the woman would have fallen ill on 11 December 2019.

The study states that most of the early symptomatic cases were market related, particularly in the area where they were caged. the raccoons. Professor Worobey, who was one of 15 experts who published a column in Science in mid-May asking for serious consideration of the thesis that the virus had leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, in this latest article, argued instead that his research on the origin of the epidemic “provides strong evidence of an origin of the pandemic at live animal market“.