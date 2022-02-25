First case of BA.2, a new omicron sublineage detected in Puerto Rico

What was anticipated would happen, has already happened. Another ómicron sublineage, BA.2, arrived in Puerto Rico, as confirmed a few minutes ago by the Department of Health.

This is a woman between the ages of 20 and 29 residing in the Bayamón region who was reportedly vaccinated with the full series of the COVID-19 vaccine. This refers to the first two doses of the product, not the booster.

In written statements, the agency notified that the woman had no travel history, which means that her infection was local, from someone already infected. Her lab sample was on Tuesday of this week. Her symptoms include fever, cough, loss of the senses of taste and smell, nasal congestion, headache and muscle pain, although her condition has not required hospital treatment.

“There is no need to be alarmed, we continue to be vigilant and promote protection against COVID-19. Preliminary data suggest that the omicron subvariant is slightly more contagious. The good news is that the vaccine is still effective in preventing severe cases. Our call to citizenship is to continue with prevention measures. Above all, for everyone who qualifies to administer the booster dose, “said the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, through a press release.

As indicated, this sublineage of COVID-19 has already been detected in 83 countries, in addition to the 50 states of the United States. This is the third omicron sublineage identified in Puerto Rico, after having found cases of BA.1 and BA.1.1.

Dr. Melissa Marzán, chief epidemiology officer at Salud, reported that BA.2 has not yet been described as more severe than previous omicron sublineages. Studies have found that BA.2 is up to 30% more contagious than BA.1.

For her part, Dr. Iris Cardona, chief medical officer of Health, highlighted the importance of the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The official recalled that studies have shown that the effectiveness of the vaccine decreases after five months, in the case of those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, and after two months in the case of Johnson & Johnson.

Today in Puerto Rico, three additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported in people aged 57, 69 and 70. Meanwhile, today there were 110 hospitalizations for the virus, 15 of them at the pediatric level. The positivity rate, meanwhile, sits at 5.49%.