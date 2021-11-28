First case of Omicron variant in Italy

It is a man returning from Mozambique. In the bulletin reported 90 deaths. The number of people admitted to intensive care is increasing

Le analisi sono state eseguiti nel Laboratorio di Microbiologia Clinica, Virologia e Diagnostica dell'ospedale Sacco di Milano.

Intanto nelle ultime 24 ore sono morte per Covid in Italia 90 persone, ieri erano state 51, un anno fa erano state 826. Il totale delle vittime della pandemia è 133.627. Le 90 morti odierne rappresentano il picco più alto raggiunto dal 1 Giugno scorso, quando furono 93.

I nuovi positivi al coronavirus sono 12.877, ieri erano 13.686 e un anno fa furono 28.496.

I 12.877 casi odierni sono emersi dall'analisi di 596.898 tamponi, tra molecolari e rapidi (ieri 557.180). Il tasso di positività è in calo: 2,1% contro il 2,4 di ieri.

Nei reparti ordinari degli ospedali italiani sono ricoverati 4.826 pazienti, cioè 78 più di ieri (un anno fa erano 33.684, cioè quasi 7 volte di più) mentre nelle terapie intensive i malati gravi sono 624, cioè 18 più di ieri (un anno fa erano 3.782, cioè 6 volte di più).

Gli attualmente positivi in Italia sono 178.946, cioè 6.328 più di ieri. I dimessi e i guariti sono 4.682.318, cioè 6.451 più di ieri.

Le regioni con più nuovi casi sono Veneto (2.113), Lombardia (1.926) ed Emilia Romagna (1.273).

ROME – In Campania, a citizen returning from a trip to Mozambique, where he was together with the family consisting of 5 other people, it turned out positive to the swab for the coronavirus and the analyzes conducted by the Higher Institute of Health have ascertained that it is the first positive case in Italy of a person with the Omicron variant variant.

The analyzes were performed in the Clinical Microbiology, Virology and Diagnostics Laboratory of the Sacco hospital in Milan.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours they have died from Covid in Italy 90 people, yesterday there were 51, a year ago there were 826. The total number of victims of the pandemic is 133,627. The 90 deaths today represent the highest peak reached since June 1st, when they were 93.

The new coronavirus positives are 12,877, yesterday they were 13,686 and a year ago they were 28,496.

The 12,877 cases today have emerged from the analysis of 596.898 swabs, between molecular and rapid (yesterday 557.180). The positivity rate is falling: 2.1% against 2.4 yesterday.

They are hospitalized in the ordinary wards of Italian hospitals 4,826 patients, that is 78 more yesterday (a year ago there were 33,684, that is almost 7 times more) while in intensive care the seriously ill are 624, that is 18 more yesterday (a year ago there were 3,782, that is 6 times more).

The currently positives in Italy are 178.946, that is 6,328 more of yesterday. The discharged and the healed are 4,682,318, that is 6,451 more of yesterday.

The regions with the most new cases are Veneto (2,113), Lombardy (1,926) and Emilia Romagna (1,273).