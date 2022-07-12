First case of rare paraneoplastic syndrome behind a skin rash is recorded in Puerto Rico

The pathology showed a foreign body granuloma, associated with the Leser-Trélat sign.

The sign Leser-Trélat is a rare paraneoplastic syndrome in which there is an eruption of multiple seborrheic keratoses around different areas of the body.

This syndrome has been associated with multiple gastrointestinal malignancies, especially adenocarcinoma of the stomach and colon.

Precisely the first case of the appearance of this syndrome due to a granuloma was recorded in Puerto Rico, say authors from the country, in which Dr. Jorge Martínez Trabal, a vascular surgeon attached to the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce, is found.

It was a 70-year-old man who came to the surgery clinic, complaining of pain persistent in the abdominal area for two months, which was associated with loss of weight and the gradual appearance of multiple seborrheic keratoses on his body.

A computed tomography scan showed a mass in the middle mesentery and the laboratories showed anemia and occult blood was found in excreta.

During exploratory laparoscopic surgery, he found a large mass originating from the ascending colon, with invasion of the adjacent sigmoid colon.

However, to the surprise of the doctors, the pathology showed a foreign body granuloma, associated with the Leser-Trélat sign.

It would be, medical team judgmentof the first reported case, up to now, where there is a cutaneous inflammatory reaction with giant cells associated with the Leser-Trélat sign.

Based on the case data, the authors suggest that this must have happened due to signaling pathways within these foreign body granulomas, similar to those found in malignant tumors.

They further reiterate that further molecular evaluation is needed for a better understanding of the pathophysiological mechanism behind the Leser-Trélat sign association and the formation of foreign body granulomas.

