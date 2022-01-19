First case of serious accident with Autopilot: Tesla owner accused of road homicide

Whose blame in case of accident with a system of assisted driving activated? According to California prosecutors exclusively of the driver, as they have filed two charges of street murder against the driver of a Tesla, with Autopilot active, who passed a red light, crashed into another car and killed two people, in 2019.

probably the first case of a particularly serious accident, involving a car with an active driving assistance system, something that has already been ascertained by the American safety organization, the NHTSA, which has been investigating the matter for some time.

The incident, which took place in 2019, is now back in the news precisely because the investigations led to the formulation of the definitive accusations last October, and the documents have recently become public knowledge. Kevin George Aziz Riad, a 27-year-old driver, was driving his own Tesla Model S with Autopilot mode activated when, burning a red light, violently hit a Honda Civic, whose occupants, spouses, died in the impact.

The accusation for Riyadh is particularly serious as in 2019 Tesla cars still had no chance to stop autonomously at red lights, and therefore the responsibility lies solely with the driver, on the other hand warned by the system to remain alert and ready to intervene. It is therefore unlikely that the defense lawyers can try to play the Autopilot card, for turn the blame to the builder. The prosecutors also seem to be of this opinion who, in fact, in the accusation do not mention the assisted driving system in the least, but treat the accident as if it happened with normal driving.